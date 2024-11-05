Endoprosthesis Market To Reach USD 26.35 Billion By 2032, Driven By Aging Population SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endoprosthesis Market

Growing chronic diseases and demand for joint replacements 11.21% CAGR in the endoprosthesis through 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Endoprosthesis Market Analysis:The Endoprosthesis Market Size was valued at USD 10.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.35 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.21% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Rising Chronic Illnesses Drive Endoprosthesis Market GrowthThe increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially those impacting the musculoskeletal system like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, is a key driver of growth in the Endoprosthesis Market. As these conditions become more widespread, the demand for surgical interventions, including joint replacements, is on the rise. The aging population, which is particularly vulnerable to these chronic ailments, intensifies this trend. This escalating need for endoprosthesis solutions to alleviate pain and restore mobility is significantly fueling market expansion, encouraging healthcare providers to embrace innovative prosthetic technologies to enhance patient outcomes.Get a Sample Report of Endoprosthesis Market@Key Endoprosthesis Market Players:.Johnson & JohnsonServices Inc..CorinLtd.MedactaInternational SA.BraunMelsungenAG.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..Baumer S.A..Stryker.Smith & Nephew.Exactech Inc..MicroPortOrthopedics Inc.Knee Replacements Lead Endoprosthesis Market Driven by Aging Population and Rising ObesityThe endoprosthesis market is primarily dominated by knee replacements, influenced by two major factors: an aging population and increasing obesity rates. This trend is expected to persist due to the high prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, particularly among individuals aged 55 to 64, as reported by the Arthritis Foundation in the US. This segment commands the largest market share, fueled by the growing demand for knee replacement surgeries.In terms of knee procedures, the endoprosthesis market can be divided into various categories, including primary, partial, revision, tumor, and custom-made implants. Among these, revision knee replacements currently generate the highest revenue. The procedure itself involves resurfacing damaged knee joints with implants crafted from metal, high-density polyethylene, or ceramic. During surgery, surgeons remove worn-out cartilage and bone from the shinbone, thighbone, and kneecap before positioning the artificial joint. This surgery is favored for its significant enhancement of patients' ability to carry out daily activities post-recovery.For hip replacements, the market includes categories such as primary, partial, revision, tumor, and custom-made implants. Revision hip replacements lead in revenue generation, a trend likely driven by the increasing prevalence of hip osteoarthritis in the aging population, along with heightened awareness of prosthetic solutions for orthopedic problems.In the shoulder segment, primary, revision, tumor, and custom-made replacements are included, with revision surgeries currently holding the top revenue spot. This dominance may be attributed to the shoulder's complex range of motion, making it more prone to wear and tear.For elbow replacements, the categories comprise total elbow, radial head replacement, tumor, and custom-made implants, with radial head replacements capturing the highest revenue. Although elbow replacements are less common than knee or hip surgeries, they provide similar benefits in pain relief and restoring daily function.Endoprosthesis Market Key Segmentation:By Product.Knee.Hip.Shoulder.Elbow.Finger/Hand.Ankle/FootBy Knee.Primary.Partial.Revision Knee Replacement.Tumor.Custom MadeBy Hip.Primary.Partial.Revision Hip Replacement.Tumor.Custom MadeBy Shoulder.Primary.Revision Shoulder Replacement.Tumor.Custom MadeBy Elbow.Total Elbow.Radial Head Replacement.Tumor.Custom Made Meanwhile, South America exhibited notable growth, capturing a 14.6% market share in 2023, with endoprosthesis procedures conducted across various medical facilities, including government-run labs. Patients with greater financial resources often opt for private laboratory services. Brazil stands out as a leading player in the South American endoprosthesis market, boasting the highest market share.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth from 2023 to 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78%. This surge can be attributed to an aging population, an increase in osteoarthritis cases, and heightened investment in healthcare infrastructure. Awareness of medical conditions and the necessity for quality care is rising daily, with approximately 50,000 knee and hip arthroplasties performed annually in China-a number expected to grow significantly due to a surge in orthopedic injuries and ailments among the elderly.In Europe, the market held a 24.59% share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period, fueled by an increasing senior population, a higher prevalence of joint disorders, and improved healthcare infrastructure. Similarly, the Middle East and Africa's endoprosthesis market is expanding, thanks to substantial advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the growing presence of key industry players in the region.Request An Analyst Call@Recent Development.In September 2022, Zimmer Biomet, a leader in medical technology, partnered with Surgical Planning Associates to integrate personalized 3D printing technology into joint replacement surgeries, enhancing patient outcomes..In February 2022, Edwards Lifesciences, known for its patient-centered medical innovations for structural heart conditions, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its PASCAL Transcatheter Valve Repair System. This minimally invasive system is designed to improve valve repair for patients suffering from mitral regurgitation.Key Takeaways.The Endoprosthesis Market is on a robust growth trajectory, with substantial advancements in technology and increasing patient demand driving its expansion..Key players are investing in innovative solutions to enhance surgical outcomes and patient experiences, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific..The market is expected to witness significant developments in product offerings, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Endoprosthesis Market Segmentation, by Product8. Endoprosthesis Market Segmentation, by Knee9. Endoprosthesis Market Segmentation, by Hip10. Endoprosthesis Market Segmentation, Shoulder11. Endoprosthesis Market Segmentation, Elbow12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. Conclusion The Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 889.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2047.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the global forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The FemTech Market was valued at USD 55.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 125.35 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period 2024-2032. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

