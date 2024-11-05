Bowel Management Systems Market, Competitive Landscape And Market Forecast To 2030 - A USD 1.78 Billion Market By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bowel Management Systems - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bowel management systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 and is set to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030.

The bowel management systems market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders including multiple sclerosis, growing product developmental activities, increasing instances of spinal cord injuries, and others that are expected to escalate the overall growth of the bowel management systems market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Bowel Management Systems Market Dynamics:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) (2024) in 2021, 15.4 million people were living with spinal cord injuries globally. Most cases of spinal cord injury result from trauma, including falls, or acts of violence, and are therefore preventable.

As per data from the WHO (2023), it was reported that over 1.8 million people worldwide are affected by Multiple sclerosis (MS). It impacts various functions including cognitive, emotional, motor, sensory, and visual abilities. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the brain and spinal cord.

Bowel management systems play a crucial role in the care of individuals with spinal cord injuries and multiple sclerosis, as both conditions can lead to significant bowel dysfunction. For those with spinal cord injuries, bowel management systems help facilitate regular bowel movements and prevent complications such as fecal incontinence, enhancing overall quality of life. Similarly, patients with multiple sclerosis often experience challenges in bowel control due to neurological impairments. Implementing effective bowel management systems allows for better regulation of bowel function, minimizing discomfort and promoting independence for individuals affected by these conditions.

Rising product developmental activities such as product launches by the market key player are also contributing in increasing revenue shares for the same. For example, in February 2024, Coloplast launched Peristeen Light, a new transanal irrigation device designed to assist individuals with bowel disorders, specifically those dealing with defecation issues or stool leakage.

Therefore, the factors stated above collectively will drive the overall bowel management systems market growth.

However, side-effects such as infections, skin irritation, and bowel perforation, among others, availability of alternative options, and others may prove to be challenging factors for bowel management systems market growth.

Bowel Management Systems Market Segment Analysis:

In the product type segment of the bowel management systems market, the nerve modulation devices sub-category is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2023. This is because of the widespread uses and features of nerve modulation devices that enhance their utility and effectiveness.

Nerve modulation devices for bowel management systems utilize electrical stimulation to regulate bowel function, offering a non-invasive solution for individuals experiencing bowel dysfunction. These devices typically feature adjustable stimulation settings, allowing for personalized treatment tailored to the patient's specific needs. They often include remote control or app-based interfaces for ease of use and monitoring.

In clinical applications, nerve modulation devices are effective in managing conditions such as fecal incontinence and constipation, particularly in patients with neurological disorders or injuries affecting bowel control. By stimulating the sacral nerves, these devices can enhance bowel motility, reduce the need for manual interventions, and improve overall bowel function, thereby significantly enhancing patients' quality of life.

Therefore the widespread uses and various features of nerve modulation devices enhance performance and usability, solidifying the significant impact on the growth of the overall bowel management systems market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

North America is expected to dominate the overall bowel management systems market:

Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the bowel management systems market in the year 2023 and is expected to do the same during the forecast period. This is driven by the growing burden of Parkinson's disease, increasing regulatory approval, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and others, acting as key factors contributing to the growth of the bowel management systems market in the North America region during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The Parkinson's Foundation in 2024 stated that, currently near about one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's disease. This number is projected to increase to 1.2 million by 2030. Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder, following Alzheimer's disease. Each year, approximately 90,000 new cases of Parkinson's are diagnosed in the US.

Bowel management systems are essential for individuals with Parkinson's disease, as the condition frequently causes gastrointestinal issues like constipation and fecal incontinence. These systems assist in effective bowel irrigation and evacuation, helping patients maintain dignity and quality of life. As the disease progresses, tailored bowel management becomes critical, enabling patients and caregivers to address bowel dysfunction challenges. Integrating these systems into care plans supports better gastrointestinal health and overall well-being for those affected by Parkinson's disease.

Rising product developmental activities by regulatory bodies in the region will further boost the market for bowel management systems. For example, in February 2022, Medtronic received the USFDA approval for the InterStim XT system, the next generation of the most personalized sacral nerve stimulation therapy for bladder and bowel control.

Therefore, the interplay of all the aforementioned factors would provide a conducive growth environment for the North American bowel management systems market.

Bowel Management Systems Market key players:

Some of the key market players operating in the bowel management systems market include Coloplast, Medtronic, ConvaTec., Hollister, B. Braun Melsungen, 3M, Cardinal Health., BD, Dentsply Sirona, Norgine, Attends Healthcare, Products, Inc., Teleflex, Laborie, Consure Medical., Axonics, Renew Medical and others.

Key Takeaways from the Bowel Management Systems Market Report Study



Market size analysis for current bowel management systems market size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024 to 2030)

Top key product/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the bowel management systems market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the bowel management systems market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current bowel management systems market scenario? Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for bowel management systems market growth in the coming future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bowel Management Systems Market Report Introduction

2. Bowel Management Systems Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Bowel Management Systems Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Bowel Management Systems Market Drivers

5.1.1. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders

5.1.2. Growing product developmental activities

5.1.3. Increasing instances of spinal cord injury

5.1.4. Rising aging population

5.2. Bowel Management Systems Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. Side-effects such as infections, skin irritation, and bowel perforation, among others

5.2.2. Availability of alternative options

5.3. Bowel Management Systems Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Development of more biocompatible materials

6. Bowel Management Systems Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Bowel Management Systems Market Assessment

7.1. By Product Type

7.1.1. Devices

7.1.1.1. Irrigation Systems

7.1.1.2. Nerve Modulation Devices

7.1.1.3. Others

7.1.2. Accessories

7.2. By Patient Type

7.2.1. Adult

7.2.2. Pediatrics

7.3. By End-User

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres

7.3.3. Home Care

7.4. By Geography

8. Bowel Management Systems Market Company and Product Profiles



Coloplast

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Hollister

B. Braun Melsungen

3M

Cardinal Health

BD

Dentsply Sirona

Norgine

Teleflex

Laborie

Consure Medical

Axonics Renew Medical Inc

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900