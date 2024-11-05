Indonesia UPS Systems Market Analysis, Revenue, Trends, Share & Industry Forecast Report 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia UPS Systems | Growth, Outlook, Companies, Size, Forecast, Value, Analysis, Revenue, Trends, Share & | Market Forecast By KVA Ratings, By Phases, By Applications And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's uninterruptible power (UPS) system market has seen notable growth in recent years, fueled by the thriving startup ecosystem. In 2022 alone, there were around 340 investments, with significant ones like Qiming Venture Partners, GGV Capital, and Qndine Capital pouring $22 million into Swap Energy, while Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia and others invested $5.5 million in Komunal, among others. This surge in startups has spurred demand for zero power downtime, prompting many industries and businesses in Indonesia to adopt UPS systems.

The UPS system market in Indonesia is set for substantial growth in the coming years, buoyed by increasing digitalization and supportive government policies. For instance, the government aims to onboard more micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the digital market, targeting 30 million MSMEs by 2024, including 19.5 million in 2022.

Indonesia UPS System Market Overview

Indonesia UPS System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2024-30F. Indonesia boasts a robust banking sector, with the nation hosting 106 commercial banks and a network of over 27.92 thousand bank offices in 2023. Alongside this, the BFSI sector is witnessing digitalization and is estimated to have 202 million mobile wallet users by 2025.

This growth trajectory in the banking sector is driving demand for 10 kVA-50 kVA uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to ensure reliable power for electronic transactions and financial services. Furthermore, with 120 hotels and 21,847 rooms estimated to open around Indonesia in 2024, there is an anticipated surge in demand for UPS systems as backup power sources for critical equipment in the coming years.

Additionally, with six construction projects in progress, with plans to collectively deliver approximately 260,000 square meters of new office space by 2025 outside the CBD area, there would be a further propulsion in the demand for UPS systems in commercial spaces in the coming years.

The shortage of tech talent in Indonesia with approximately 600,000 gap annually between demand and supply impedes UPS industry growth by hampering innovation, prolonging project timelines, and increasing costs, ultimately limiting the industry's capacity to meet the evolving demands of customers and provide quality services.

Indonesia UPS System Market Share

Market Segmentation by kVA Rating

The UPS dominates the Indonesia UPS system market owing to the rising ICT sector and digitalization. Indonesia's digital economy attained a significant GMV of $77 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to grow further to a range of $280-300 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation by Phases

The 3-phase UPS system dominates the Indonesian market due to its expansive power capacity, especially in the high-powered and high-capacity range. This makes them well-suited for a diverse array of applications, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. Furthermore, Indonesia's vibrant startup ecosystem, with more than 200 startups raising million-dollar funding in 2022, further contributes to the dominance of 3-phase UPS systems.

Market Segmentation by Applications

The commercial segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Indonesia UPS system market as several commercial office projects, such as The Autograph Tower (93,000 square meters) in Sudirman and Rajawali Place (42,350 square meters) in Kuningan in Q4 2022, and others resulted in an increase in demand for uninterrupted power supply in the country.

Key Attractiveness of the Report



10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market. Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Overview

3.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenues & Volume, 2020-2030F

3.2 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Porter's Five Forces

4. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Evolution & Trends

6. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

6.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By kVA Ratings, 2023 & 2030F

6.2 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Volume Share and Volume, By kVA Ratings, 2023 & 2030F

7. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Overview, By Phase

7.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Phase, 2023 & 2030F

8. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenue Share & Revenues, By Applications, 2023 & 2030F

8.1.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenues, By Residential, 2020-2030F

8.1.2 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenues, By Industrial, 2020-2030F

8.1.3 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenues, By Commercial, 2020-2030F

9. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Key Performance Indicators

10. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating, 2030F

10.2 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Phases, 2030F

10.3 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2030F

11. Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2023

11.2 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

11.3 Indonesia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12. Company Profiles



Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

General Electric

ABB

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Co.

RPS

Socomec

PT Fuji Electric Indonesia

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Emerson Electric Co.

13. Key Strategic Recommendations

