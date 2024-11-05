Seven 'Terrorists' Killed In Military Operations In Pakistan
(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Seven "terrorists" were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's military, said one incident happened in the North Waziristan tribal district where a "terrorist" was killed in an intelligence-based operation.
The second incident took place in the neighbouring South Waziristan district where troops intercepted "terrorists" trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.
The incident triggered an exchange of fire, in which five "terrorists" were killed, while three others got injured.
Meanwhile, a "terrorist" was killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday.
