Survivors Speak Out At 'PLIAS' Resettlement Summit, 29 November 2024

Plias Resettlement DV/DHR & Justice Summit, 2024

Sherelle Velinor

Breaking the Silence on Domestic Homicide, Violence, and Justice

- Jacqueline Hinds, Chair Plias ResettlementLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It takes courage for of domestic violence to speak up about their situations. Not finding the courage to speak up and liberate themselves, some of these victims lose their lives. For victims who survived their ordeal, It even takes greater courage to speak about their experience to the world.Plias Resettlement's 2024 Domestic Violence/Domestic Homicide Review Summit will bring survivors of domestic violence up close to attendees of this event. The event will be held during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in November. The theme is 'Breaking the Silence on Domestic Homicide, Violence, and Justice' and aims to draw attention to the urgent and often overlooked crisis impacting vulnerable communities across the UK.Members of the public are invited to attend, listen, and learn valuable lessons from domestic violence survivors as they share their experiences, give advice and hope to other victims.Sharelle, is a survivor of domestic violence. She said,“from the age of 13, I endured violence in my home and at 15, social services stepped in, taking me into care and providing some relief from the abuse. But by 19, I found myself in another destructive cycle - trapped in a violent relationship, living in fear. Isolated and unable to confide in my family or authorities, I suffered in silence until, years later i confided in a friend and finally recognised it as abuse.”With Plias' assistance, Sharelle's strength to overcome these hardships reached a turning point last year. When she thought she'd met her future husband, sadly, troubling signs emerged. But through Clare's Law she was ultimately saved. She has been given the knowledge to walk away before more harm was done.Jacqueline A. Hinds, Chair of the Board of Trustees at PLIAS Resettlement said:“Our distinguished speakers and panellists are not only experts but also passionate advocates with extensive knowledge across the domains of domestic homicide, violence, and criminal justice. Together, and with some of our survivors, we are poised to challenge existing narratives and uphold the rights and dignity of women and girls everywhere.”The summit will bring together stakeholders, policymakers, survivors, advocates, and service providers for an open discussion aimed at developing actionable strategies to address this critical issue and drive meaningful changeDate and Venue: 29 November at W12 Conferences, London.For media inquiries or interview request, contact: Evadney Campbell, ... or +44(0) 7716 289 717

