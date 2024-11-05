Australia Donating 14 Boats To Strengthen Ukraine's Maritime Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia will provide Ukraine with 14 highly-maneuverable rigid hull boats as part of defense assistance.

This was reported by Australia's of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

"Australia will gift 14 rigid hull boats to Ukraine, underscoring the Albanese Government's ongoing commitment to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia's illegal invasion," the statement reads.

It is noted that these naval boats of the Australian Defense Forces will provide Ukraine with a fast and highly maneuverable maritime capability.

"The latest round of military support, valued at $14 million, will bolster Ukraine's maritime and coastal defence, which has been an important operational domain for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the Australian Ministry of Defense said.

The officials added that the announcement regarding the shipment of boats builds on previous contributions to the development of Ukrainian maritime capabilities, including rigid-hull inflatable boats, as reported by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles early 2024.

The Australian Ministry draws attention to the fact that the assistance is provided as part of the ongoing commitment of the country's government to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal invasion.

"Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Australia has provided more than $1.3 billion in military support, and more than $1.5 billion in overall support to the government of Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense said.

According to Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles, supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is in Australia's interests, and "the right thing to do".

"Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to thwart Russia's continued attacks from the Black Sea. We are proud to contribute to these vital maritime defences with this new package," the Australian politician said.

“Australia remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. This is in Australia's interests, and is the right thing to do,” the statement reads.

As reported, Australia joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Photo: gov