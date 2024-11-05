Media Coverage Of PDP Resolution 'Contempt Of J&K Assembly': BJP MLA Pathania To Speaker Rather
11/5/2024 5:08:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior BJP leader and MLA Udhampur-East R S Pathania Tuesday raised the issue of media coverage of Article 370 resolution brought by the PDP MLA Waheed-ur Rehman Para in the House yesterday stating that when the 'copy of resolution hasn't reached the Speaker, how media has given it wide coverage.”
Speaking on the Obituary reference in the House, Pathania, after paying tributes to the lawmakers who have passed away in the past ten years suddenly shifted to yesterday's resolution submitted by the PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed-ur- Rehman Para on restoration of Article 370, reported news agency KNO.
“Speaker Sir, I want your attention to an important subject of yesterday's development in the House. When resolution didn't reach you, how the media has widely covered it. Isn't it the contempt of this House,” Pathania asked.
Intervening, Speaker of the Assembly Abur Rahim Rather asked him to stick to the obituary references only as there was no other business listed today. Yesterday, the first day of the Legislative Assembly was marked by a ruckus over the resolution seeking restoration of Article 370 was suddenly moved by the PDP MLA Parra.
Speaker Rather had maintained that he had not received the resolution and that he would examine the same. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed Para's move as a political move aimed at playing to the galleries.
J&K Wouldn't Have Been In Current Situation Had Vajpayee's Approach Been Adopted: CM Omar
CM Omar's Sons Watch J&K Assembly Proceedings For First Time
