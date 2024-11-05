AI And IP Europe 2024: Harmonise Regulations, Protect Innovation, And Enhance Legal Practice With AI

(MENAFN- Pressat) In a groundbreaking event, leading professionals from the intellectual property (IP) sector will converge to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and IP at the AI and IP Europe 2024 . Scheduled for December 4, 2024, at etc Monument, London, this event promises to deliver cutting-edge insights and critical analysis from the industry's top minds.

The conference will bring together senior executives and more than 20 expert speakers for a full day of in-depth sessions, panel discussions, and practical roundtables. Attendees will dive into how AI is transforming the IP landscape and learn strategies for navigating the challenges of AI compliance, governance, and regulation. Sessions will cover crucial topics such as AI's role in IP protection, innovation, and business strategy.

As AI continues to revolutionise industries, it poses new challenges and opportunities for IP professionals. World IP Review , the organiser behind this event, aims to foster meaningful dialogue about safeguarding AI-driven innovations while ensuring legal compliance and advancing business objectives.

AI and IP Europe 2024 will provide invaluable insights into key issues such as integrating AI into legal practice, shaping future regulations, and staying ahead of rapidly evolving technologies. The event will highlight how AI can streamline operations, improve decision-making, and enhance compliance across the IP sector.

A critical focus will be on how IP professionals can better protect innovations in the AI space, understanding which legal mechanisms-patents, trade secrets, copyright, or other IP protections-are best suited to various AI-driven technologies. Speakers will also examine the sufficiency of disclosure for AI inventions and the protection of data and algorithms, offering a foundation for making informed decisions in today's complex legal environment.

Industry leaders will share their expertise at this transformative event. Here's a snapshot of what some of the speakers have said:

“One needs to understand the business objectives, the secret sauce behind the capability that needs to be protected, especially as there are so many elements to AI...”

Douglas Gordon, Head of IP, Leonardo UK

“Businesses will turn to custom AI models to maintain control and secure long-term innovation.”

Matt Van Itallie, CEO and Founder, Sema



“As AI continues to evolve at speed, the need for an IP strategy that transforms to match this evolution has never been greater.”

Sam Williams, Head of IP, Siemens

These expert-led sessions will explore the most profitable and practical ways to protect AI innovations, including navigating regulatory challenges and future-proofing businesses by staying compliant with emerging laws and ethical standards.

Helen Raff, Director of Event Portfolio at World IP Review, said:

“We are thrilled to host this crucial conference in London. AI and IP Europe 2024 will provide delegates with a platform to engage in deep-dive discussions on the legal and regulatory issues surrounding AI. Attendees will gain actionable insights, explore best practices, and network with leading experts across the AI and IP sectors.”

Why attend AI and IP Europe 2024?

Participants will:



Gain expert insights into the latest legal strategies and court decisions affecting AI and IP

Explore practical solutions for incorporating AI into their legal and business operations

Discuss the future of AI and IP regulation with thought leaders and policymakers Network with peers and experts to shape the future of IP protection in AI

Don't miss your opportunity to be part of this essential event that will shape the future of AI and IP. Register now to secure your spot at AI and IP Europe 2024. Spaces are limited.