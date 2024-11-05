Pakistan Successfully Tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile With Advanced Navigation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani Navy has reported the successful test of a short-range ballistic missile with a range of 350 kilometers.

Pakistani reported on Monday, November 4, that the test was conducted in the presence of the Navy Chief, senior officers, and scientists who contributed to the missile's development.

According to a statement from the Pakistani military, the missile features the latest navigation system, allowing it to adjust its speed and direction mid-air.

The missile, developed domestically by Pakistan, is capable of accurately targeting both land and sea objectives, as confirmed by the Pakistani military.

Previously, Pakistan's military also announced the testing of the“Shaheen-2” ballistic missile, showcasing its ongoing advancements in missile technology.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department recently imposed sanctions on five entities and an individual involved in supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

Pakistan continues to prioritize strengthening its military and defense capabilities, aiming to enhance its missile and defense systems in regional competition.

This missile test reflects Pakistan's commitment to advancing its technological capabilities for national security. With regional tensions on the rise, Pakistan's focus on modernizing its defense systems is likely to continue as it seeks to maintain strategic stability.

