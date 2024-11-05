(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean has acknowledged that its 2.6% economic growth projection for 2024 is unlikely to materialize. Finance Mario Marcel made this admission on Monday, following the release of September's economic activity figures by the Central Bank.



The latest data shows no change in economic activity compared to the same month last year. Seasonally adjusted figures indicate a 0.8% decrease from the previous month, with a modest 1% growth over 12 months. Marcel described these results as "disappointing," falling short of the government's expected 1% year-on-year growth.



Despite this setback, Marcel remains cautiously optimistic about the final quarter of 2024. He suggests that his ministry may update its growth estimates for the year, though without "gigantic differences." The minister expects the last three months to show considerable improvement.







The Monthly Economic Activity Index (Imacec) for September revealed mixed sector performance. Commerce and services grew by 2.9% and 1.6% respectively, while goods production declined by 2.3%. Personal services and transportation saw increased demand, but business services experienced a downturn.

Chile's Economic Growth Forecast Falls Short: A Reality Check on 2024 Projections

Retail sales drove commercial activity growth, with large stores and e-commerce platforms seeing increased transactions. However, the goods production sector faced challenges, particularly in electricity generation. Mining showed a slight 0.2% expansion, while industry contracted by 1.1%.



These figures come after the Chilean government's July revision of its 2024 economic growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.6%. This adjustment was presented in the second quarter Public Finance Report to the Chilean Congress, along with updated inflation projections.



As Chile navigates these economic challenges, the government faces the task of balancing growth aspirations with realistic expectations. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the nation can overcome current obstacles and achieve a more robust economic performance.

