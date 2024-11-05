Tokyo Stock Exchange And Fujitsu Announce Renewal Of Cash Equity Trading System 'Arrowhead4.0'

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Tokyo and Fujitsu announce renewal of cash equity trading system 'arrowhead4.0' Improving convenience and resilience

TOKYO, Nov 5, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE) and Fujitsu Limited today announced the successful renewal and operational launch of the TSE's cash equity trading system "arrowhead4.0." This renewal signifies the fourth generation of arrowhead, which originally commenced operations in January 2010.

1. Key points

In this renewal, several measures have been implemented to enhance market convenience, including an introduction of the closing auction session, a new service that distributes market information by each order, and a bulk order cancellation function for users such as institutional investors. Additionally, to maximize trading opportunities for investors and other users, trading hours have been extended and resilience has been strengthened.

(1) Improving Market Convenience

- Introduction of the Closing Auction Session

Considering the increasing importance of trading at close, and with the aim of further enhancing transparency in the formation of closing prices, this iteration of arrowhead introduces a closing auction session. This session provides a five-minute order acceptance period from 3:25 p.m. in the afternoon session, followed by a closing auction at 3:30 p.m. At the closing auction, even if orders do not match according to the previous rules, they can be executed at the upper or lower limits of the executable price range if certain conditions are met, thereby improving the opportunity for the formation of closing prices (Special Execution).

- Market Information Service formed as a Market by Order

Market by Order service, which distributes market information for each order, has been launched. This new service allows users to obtain more detailed market information for each order, in addition to the aggregated market information by price that has been available up to now.

- Mass Cancellation

To enhance convenience for users such as institutional investors, a function has been equipped that allows the cancellation of multiple orders in bulk on a user-by-user basis.

(2) Maximizing Trading Opportunities

- Extension of Trading Hours

In order to maximize trading opportunities for investors and improve the convenience of the market, the closing time of TSE has been extended by 30 minutes from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- Enhancement of Resilience

By triplicating trading data in memory and operating multiple servers in parallel, it is now possible to switch servers in seconds and to ensure data integrity in the event of system failures, thereby realizing safe and secure system operation. In preparation for system failures, it continues to make improvements to ensure the continuation of trading. It will also be able to ensure trading opportunities through efforts to recover the system more quickly and smoothly than ever before.

2. The Highly Reliable Technology and Support behind“arrowhead4.0”

System reliability and processing performance have been improved by combining Fujitsu's latest products, including reliable and high-performance servers, and middleware incorporating new high-speed technologies, with the know-how and technical capabilities of engineers who have built systems over many years on the high-quality system development process that has been built and improved through arrowhead project in the past, the following efforts have been made to further enhance reliability and stability and improve resilience.

(1) Introduction of Resilience Improvement Functions

With Fujitsu Software Primesoft Server, ultra high-speed in-memory data management software that combines high reliability and scalability, transaction data is placed in memory to achieve high response performance from ultra high-speed data access at the microsecond (one millionth of a second) level and throughput performance is achieved by placing transaction information in memory, product improvements have been made to shorten failure recovery time with system reboots. In addition, a monitoring dashboard was constructed to visualize the normality of the services provided by arrowhead4.0.

(2) Improvement of System Performance and Tolerance

By upgrading the infrastructure to 462 PRIMERGY RX2540 M6 (1 ) servers, the latest high-performance and high-reliability x86 servers from the Fujitsu Group, system performance, including capacity and throughput, has been improved, and tolerance has been enhanced.

(3) Promotion of“loosely-coupled” systemsThe system log data storage for business analysis was separated from the trading core function, and built on a cloud computing platform provided by Japan Exchange Group, Inc. By loosely coupling some of the functions of data analysis and trading on the system, the reliability of market operations was improved. In addition, more flexible market data analysis is now possible.

(4) Advanced Failure ResponseTSE and Fujitsu have built a unified team to respond to system failures. In the case of a system failure, the team will work quickly to identify the cause of the failure and the scope of the impact.

3. About the Future

TSE and Fujitsu will continue to further develop the market by responding to changes in the market environment and diversifying investor needs, further enhancing the convenience of market users and the international competitiveness and resilience of the Tokyo market, as well as realizing safe and secure trading on the market.

