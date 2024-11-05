AZA Finance Subsidiary Granted Payments Service Provider (PSSP) Licence In Nigeria

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, BT Payment Services Nigeria Limited (BT Payment) announced it has been granted a payments (PSSP) licence by the Central of Nigeria. It now offers Nigerian naira collections and payments to its customers in the Republic of Nigeria.

BT Payment is a subsidiary of the global fintech AZA Finance , and is responsible for the group's Nigeria corridor, helping corporates, fintechs, NGOs and other organisations transact in Nigerian naira.

Previously offering its fintech services through licensed Nigerian partners, now BT Payment can execute them directly, offering even faster and more affordable rates for its customers transacting in Nigeria.

“We've had the privilege of collaborating with many exceptional fintechs in Nigeria over the years, and are excited to join their ranks as a licenced payments service provider,” said Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder of AZA Finance.“We are certain that this country and its currency will continue to be in-demand worldwide as more organisations and enterprises expand to the continent. We look forward to being a part of that growth and deepening our presence and commitment to Nigeria.”

This licence is the latest of several to be granted to the AZA Finance group since its founding more than 11 years ago, and marks the first of several expansionary announcements coming live by the end of 2024. Already this year, AZA Finance has continued to strengthen its pan-African and global footprint by adding Egypt, Cameroon, Zambia, Brazil, and India to its supported markets. These countries join Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Botswana, Tanzania, Guinea, Morocco, New Zealand, China, Japan, Korea, the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom as available currencies and markets for the fintech's suite of services. The company has also been extensively recognised this year for its success and leadership, having been named a semi-finalist for the prestigious Milken-Motsepe prize , listed in the top 5 inspiring workplaces in the Middle East and Africa by Inspiring Workplaces, and awarded the best use of technology in business payments by the Paytech Awards. Its CEO, Elizabeth Rossiello, was also named Fintech Leader of the Year by Fintech Awards London.

For businesses interested in learning more about AZA Finance and partnering with the company for payments, foreign exchange, treasury, or other financial services, its executives will be attending the Milken Middle East and Africa Summit, the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS), and the UK-Francophone West & Central Africa Trade & Investment Forum (WCAF III) in December.

About AZA Finance

AZA Finance is a global payments and FX fintech. Founded in Nairobi in 2013, AZA makes it easier for companies around the world to exchange currencies, make payments, and settle easily in all major African and G20 currencies. Its secure and efficient API and web platform is a trusted gateway for leading remittance providers, multinational corporations, and innovative enterprises worldwide. Its mission is to power African trade and accelerate the growth of businesses across the continent. Visit azafinance for more information.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink