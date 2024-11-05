Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion presents its updated growth strategy at the Capital market Day

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion presents its updated growth strategy at the Capital Market Day Today, November

5, 2024, Sensirion will present an update on its growth strategy and medium-term outlook at the second Capital Market Day.

Four strategic focus areas Sensirion Holding AG's renewed growth strategy is based on four strategic priorities: First, Sensirion wants to build upon and expand its existing market and cost leadership in the two core markets of environmental sensor solutions and flow measurement solutions. Second, Sensirion wants to use its technological strength and broad customer base to tap into related growth areas. The focus here is primarily on the growing market for leakage sensors, with a further focus on the data-based service business (methane emissions monitoring) and sensor solutions for medical breath analysis. As a third strategic priority, Sensirion continues to focus on the development of pioneering technology to secure the foundation for long-term growth. The growth strategy is anchored by Sensirion's multi-award-winning corporate culture as a basis for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Medium-term outlook At the Capital Market Day, Sensirion confirms its positive medium- and long-term outlook, thanks in particular to the unchanged strong pipeline of growth opportunities supported by numerous megatrends. Over the next three- to five-year cycle and assuming unchanged exchange rates, Sensirion therefore continues to expect average annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-teen percent range and an average EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teen percent range.

Capital Market Day speakers and agenda The event starts at 11:00 am CET at the headquarters in Stäfa and will be streamed remotely at the same time:

The agenda is as follows: Time (CET) Subject Speaker 11:00–11:05 Welcome Lars Dünnhaupt 11:05–11:20 Keynote by the founders Moritz Lechner / Felix Mayer 11:20–11:40 Overview of Sensirion Franziska Brem 11:40–11:50 Strategic achievements since CMD 2021 Marc von Waldkirch 11:50–12:20 Update on strategy and strategic focus 1 Johannes Schumm 12:20–12:40 Q&A All 12:40–13:40 Lunch break with management, Q&A and product demo All 13:40–14:00 Strategic focus 2 Marc von Waldkirch 14:00–14:15 Strategic focus 3 Lukas Bürgi 14:15–14:30 Sustainability roadmap and business opportunities Lars Dünnhaupt 14:30–14:40 Financial strategy Matthias Gantner 14:40–14:45 Wrap-up & medium-term outlook Marc Waldkirch 14:45–15:15 Q&A All

About Sensirion Holding AG Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5), gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors as well as gas leakage sensors. An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit .

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as“believe”,“assume”,“expect” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changing market conditions, competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the costs of complying with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the markets in which Sensirion operates and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at /additional-performance-measures .

This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.

