PVA Tepla Strengthens Presence In Italy With New Plant - Modernization Significantly Increases Independent Production And Service Capacities

PVA TePla strengthens presence in Italy with new - modernization significantly increases independent production and service capacities

New plant is twice the size of the previous location, sets standards in terms of sustainability and future viability.

PVA TePla expands in-house production of key components in the Material Solutions division to increase resilience in and gain independence from external suppliers.

Application and service hub for metrology (quality inspection) for Italian and southern French customers. CEO Jalin Ketter: "The Italian market will be supplied by an excellent local team." Wettenberg, 05 November 2024 . PVA TePla AG expands its production capacities and strengthens its presence in Italy. Its subsidiary PVA Italy moves to a new, state-of-the-art plant in Marano Vicentino near Vicenza in northern Italy. With this investment, technology leader PVA TePla expands its in-house production of key components in the Material Solutions division. The company thereby increases the resilience in its supply chain and gains an additional competitive advantage due to its independence from external suppliers. PVA Italy is key element for the Group in the business area Material Solutions and mainly produces the core components, so-called process chambers (boilers), for this growth segment. The systems are widely used in the transformation of economies, in areas such as renewable energies, semiconductors, decarbonization and the mobility transition, among other things. Strengthening its own resources and capabilities is a core part of PVA TePla's manufacturing process-orientated corporate strategy. PVA TePla is thus consistently focusing on in-house production of core components. "With the new plant, we are taking a big step forward and optimize production processes and throughput times in the long term. With a strong network of local suppliers and partners, we can rely on a resilient supply chain. Going forward, an excellent local team will serve our Italian customers directly from Veneto. The new location will also serve as an application center for our metrology systems, which are in high demand in the semiconductor market, and we will therefore be able to offer our customers in Italy and southern France an even more efficient range of services", says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

Optimized supply chains and increased efficiency The new PVA Italy plant symbolizes the consistently progressive and efficient approach to production throughout the PVA Group. With a total area of 10,380 square meters, the new building in Marano Vicentino is twice as large as the previous site in San Vito di Leguzzano. The increase in production space to 5,040 square meters and the use of two heavy-duty cranes with a lifting capacity of 50 tons allow PVA Italy to manufacture larger and more complex vacuum systems directly on site. The highest demands are placed on quality (stability, accuracy), as the systems operate under vacuum (pressure) and heat. The office building offers 820 square meters of space. The proximity to long-standing partners and suppliers promotes synergies and guarantees the constant availability of high-quality materials.

State-of-the-art technology for sustainable growth The new plant sets standards in terms of sustainability and future viability. Equipped with a photovoltaic system of 292 kilowatt peak, two large heat pumps and advanced insulation (class A++++), the building is energy self-sufficient and requires no fossil fuels. In addition to the environmental benefits, this sustainable setup also ensures long-term cost efficiency. A particular highlight is the specially equipped area for grinding work, which ensures the highest level of environmental protection thanks to a dust extractor with a special filter. The plant's infrastructure has been designed to facilitate future expansions of production capacity, with the number of boilers produced increasing from year to year. Overall, PVA Tepla is accelerating decarbonization with these ultra-modern systems, thereby also contributing to positive decarbonization effects for customers and across the entire value chain.

Extended service capacities on site With the new plant, which initially has 33 employees, PVA Italy is further expanding its service and maintenance capacities for vacuum systems in Italy. The direct proximity to customers and the on-site presence of qualified service staff ensures fast response times and continuous support. "We offer our customers innovative products and comprehensive service. The new plant in Marano Vicentino is a decisive step towards strengthening our local presence in Italy and supporting our customers in every phase of the production cycle," says Matteo Costeniero, General Manager of PVA Italy. "The employees are very much looking forward to the new conditions and are highly motivated. We are thus laying the foundations for long-term, intensive collaboration with our strong local customers and partners."

