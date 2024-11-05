Ajyal Film Festival 2024 To Showcase 66 Intriguing Films From 42 Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024 edition of the Ajyal Festival, presented by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), will present a curated selection of 66 thought-provoking films from 42 countries, exploring themes that resonate with audiences through stories of resilience, hope, and community empowerment, the organisers have said.

The festival programmes include 18 feature films and 48 shorts; 26 Arab films; 24 films by women filmmakers and 14 films supported by the DFI.

According to the organisers, the festival, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 23 at prominent venues such as Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail, and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City, will embrace the theme 'Moments that Matter,' celebrating the significant influence of cinema from varied perspectives in strengthening our interconnectedness. The festival will also include interactive discussions, inclusive screenings, a film exhibition, and Qatar's largest pop-culture event, Geekend.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Festival Director and Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, said:“Art is a form of defiance, and the 2024 edition of Ajyal reminds us that it cannot be silenced. While the level of horrific human suffering unleashed against innocent people in the region is infinitely disturbing, it is also fuel for our determination to protect and promote genuine human understanding, compassion and empathy to guide our actions.”

She added:“In a world facing immeasurable pain and division, Ajyal serves as a crucial platform where stories can bridge divides and bring us closer together. Through films that inspire conversations, challenge perceptions, and reinforce our shared humanity, Ajyal's Moments That Matter is a reminder of the values we need to cultivate to help us all heal and move forward towards lasting peace.”

The festival will commence with an inspiring feature documentary that showcases youth activism aimed at societal transformation through cultural advocacy, poetry, and unity. Supported by the Doha Film Institute, the film Sudan, Remember Us, directed by the emerging female filmmaker Hind Meddeb, offers a powerful portrayal of young activists striving for freedom through their words, poems, and chants. This film effectively illustrates the transformative power of dreams, hope, and creativity in confronting oppressive forces.

Additionally, two special programmes have been curated to shed light on the severe injustices and violent aggression experienced by individuals in the region. These include Voices from Palestine and Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience, which will amplify the vibrant creative expressions of Palestinians as they continue to resist censorship, misrepresentation, and extermination.

This program will include the latest work by esteemed Cambodian director and screenwriter Rithy Panh, titled Meeting with Pol Pot, as well as the exclusive premiere of an episode from The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition Season 2, produced by Media City Qatar and filmed locally, just prior to the official season launch. Attendees can also enjoy open-air cinema under the enchanting night sky of Doha, along with a special presentation of short films from Morocco.

Also, there will be the Made in Qatar screenings, which has grown to become one of the most popular screenings at the festival. The Made in Qatar programme includes five films by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers. Ajyal 2024 will also introduce Made in Qatar Shabab, a new initiative that provides emerging talents with the essential tools and industry insights they need to thrive in the world of filmmaking.

Ajyal 2024 will also present the next installment of the timely Voices from Palestine film series to shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by the Palestinian people. Through two features and four shorts, Palestinian filmmakers document their experiences of loss, survival, and resistance, offering deeply moving insights into life under occupation.

