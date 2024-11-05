Harris urges American voters to go to polls to cast their votes in support of her, the Democratic ticket

(MENAFN) With the U.S. presidential election just a day away, Vice President Kamala Harris is urging American voters to go to the and cast their votes in support of her and the ticket. At a rally on Monday, Harris called on supporters to take action in these final hours, emphasizing that the country’s future is at stake. "Let's vote, let's go to the polls, let's win. We are only 24 hours from the finish line. Either we succeed together, or we fail together," she declared, reinforcing the collective responsibility of the electorate.



Harris's impassioned remarks underline the urgency of the election, with the Democratic campaign focused on rallying voters and ensuring a strong turnout. The vice president’s call to action encapsulates the central message of her campaign: unity, progress, and shared values over the divisions that have often plagued the American political system. "We are a people-centric campaign," she stated, calling for a focus on common ground and a rejection of the divisive rhetoric that has dominated political discourse in recent years.



A key demographic that Harris’s campaign has particularly targeted is women voters, who have shown strong support for the vice president. At 60 years old, Harris has become an influential figure among women, who are expected to play a critical role in shaping the election's outcome. This is particularly significant as polls suggest that Harris’s Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, who is 78, enjoys significant support among Hispanic voters, especially Hispanic men. This demographic shift could be decisive in determining the final result of the election.



Recent polling data, including a Reuters/Ipsos survey, shows that voter sentiment remains closely divided, with neither candidate securing a clear lead. However, the uncertainty surrounding the race has not deterred voters from engaging in the process, indicating a high level of enthusiasm and participation. Early voting has seen impressive turnout, with millions of Americans already casting their ballots before Election Day.



According to the Election Laboratory at the University of Florida, around 76 million Americans have voted early, representing nearly half of the total vote count from the 2020 election, which saw a record-breaking 160 million votes cast. This surge in early voting is a sign that the 2024 election could experience similarly strong participation, with many Americans eager to make their voices heard in what is shaping up to be a pivotal election.

