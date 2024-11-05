Samsung Concludes Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship With Exciting Grand Finals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the 2024 Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship, a premier esports event that unites the finest amateur and professional teams from across Southeast Asia and Oceania. The Grand Finals, which took place at the Hatten Hotel Melaka in Malaysia from 10 to 13 October, saw the eight finalist teams vie for the regional championship title and claim their share of the US$20,000 prize pool.In the fiercely contested finale, Castawake from the Philippines emerged victorious, securing the championship title along with majority of the prize money. Team CSC and Myth Avenue Gaming from Malaysia claimed the second and third positions respectively, in a tournament that highlighted the exceptional talent within the Dota 2 community.The 2024 Odyssey Cup attracted esports fans who tuned in online to witness the thrilling action live. Additionally, the event featured an exclusive on-site watch party at the Alto Sky Lounge, hosted by Hatten Hotel Melaka. The watch party drew a diverse crowd, including government officials, media representatives, influencers, and passionate fans, creating a vibrant celebration of the rapidly growing esports community. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in exclusive giveaways, including the chance to win the highly sought-after 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor.Competitors battled against each other using Samsung's state-of-the-art Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitors, which offer an ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate and OLED glare-free technology. These advanced monitors delivered the precision and performance essential for professional-level competition, further enhanced by high-performance PCs provided by Dreamcore, ensuring superior visual and technical quality throughout the tournament.Red Bull Malaysia was excited to energize the gaming finals with their latest Energy Sparkling drink-a fruity, zero-sugar, sparkling boost. It perfectly synergized with the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere of e-gaming, refreshing and energizing the next generation of passionate gamers while amplifying the tournament's vibrant energy.Hatten Hotel Melaka, which hosted the event, redefined esports hospitality in Malaysia as the players and attendees enjoyed premium hotel rooms and amenities uniquely designed for gamers.“The Odyssey Cup has fostered an extraordinary community of gamers, gaming enthusiasts, and fans across the region. The level of competition was remarkable, and the atmosphere during the Grand Finals was nothing short of electrifying,” stated Leslie Goh, Head of Regional Display Solutions, Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia & Oceania.“Together with our partners, we are proud to have created an immersive and unforgettable experience for all participants, magnified by our innovative Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitors. This event not only showcases the talent in esports, but also reinforces Samsung's commitment to empowering the gaming community with cutting-edge technology.”The Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship stands as a testament to Samsung's unwavering commitment to the global esports industry and the cultivation of a vibrant gaming community. As the esports landscape continues to evolve, Samsung remains dedicated to leading innovation and crafting experiences that resonate with both professional players and casual fans.Looking ahead, Samsung is dedicated to advancing gaming technology and offering top-tier platforms for competitive esports, paving the way for even greater expansions of the Odyssey Cup in future editions.For more information on the Odyssey Cup and upcoming events, please visit .About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at samsung.

