Participation In Referendum Embodies Spirit Of Belonging, Loyalty To Qatar: Minister Of Justice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Member of the General Committee H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi emphasised that citizens' participation in the referendum on the draft constitutional amendments is of great importance, as it comes in response to the kind invitation of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This came during an inspection tour conducted by H E the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Member of the General Referendum Committee, accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Executive Committee for the 2024 Constitutional Amendment Referendum H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi to one of the polling stations to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place to facilitate a smooth voting process for citizens.

In special remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) during the tour, His Excellency indicated that the preparations and readiness of the field teams at the Ministry of Interior were reviewed, in order to receive citizens participating in the referendum on the draft constitutional amendments, in response to the kind invitation from H H the Amir.

He pointed out that participation in this historic event is an embodiment of the spirit of belonging and loyalty to the State of Qatar, and a clear and explicit consolidation of the concept of popular participation in public affairs, especially in important issues that will determine the direction and status that the state and its institutions will rise to in the next stage. He appreciated the efforts of those in charge of the preparations to complete the referendum process on the draft constitutional amendments within a short record period.