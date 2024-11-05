Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang 'If He Wants To Stay Alive He Should...'
11/5/2024 12:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor Salman Khan, on Tuesday, received a fresh threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said the Mumbai Police Traffic Control officials.
“This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give ₹5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active,” read the message, stated officials.
The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said, reported PTI. The latest threat for the bollywood actor comes just a month after he received a similar threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in October, with a demand to pay ₹2 crore. Also Read
| Salman Khan receives death threat again, ₹2 crore ransom demanded
The Bishnoi community and Salman Khan have been in a tussle since Khan was accused of killing a black buck, when he went for shooting 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' in Rajasthan in 1998. Ever since, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken it upon himself to kill Salman Khan, stated reports.
