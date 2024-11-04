U.S. At UNSC: Russia Plans To Use North Korean Troops In Frontline Missions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean deployed in Russia, which will be involved in the war against Ukraine, are legitimate military targets for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

That's according to U.S. Assistant Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood, who spoke at the meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss North Korea's long-range ballistic missile tests, an Ukrinform correspondent reported from New York.

"The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the DPRK's October 30 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in direct violation of multiple Security Council resolutions," he said.

According to the U.S. diplomat, North Korea continues developing an illegal missile program and has already launched more than 100 ballistic missiles since early 2022.

He noted that the Security Council should hold North Korea accountable to this end.

"Yet we are here again today because two members of this Council – China and Russia – have repeatedly shielded the DPRK, contributing to the normalization of these tests and emboldening the DPRK to further violate this Council's sanctions and resolutions," Wood said.

He recalled that in March, Russia handed Kim Jong Un the gift of terminating the 1718 Committee Panel of Experts as the DPRK supplies ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia for its brutal war against Ukraine.

As a result, Pyongyang gained courage and continues to advance its illegal programs to develop ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons, and weapons of mass destruction, the diplomat added.

He noted that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers to Russia. Russian forces have trained these DPRK soldiers in artillery, UAV, and basic infantry operations.

"We have not yet seen DPRK soldiers deploy into combat against Ukraine's forces, but we expect them to do so in the coming days," Wood believes.

According to the official, the nature of the training indicates that Russia intends to use these troops in frontline operations.

"If these troops engage in combat or combat support operations against Ukraine, they would render themselves legitimate military targets," the American diplomat warned.

He also noted that "this would demonstrate Russia's growing desperation in its war against Ukraine".

At the same time, "it would also demonstrate an unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK, with security implications in Europe as well as the Indo-Pacific,” Wood emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the reports of the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia for further participation in the war against Ukraine.

On Monday, it became known that the first North Korean troops came under fire in Kursk region.

Photo: KCNA