Memes, Photojournalism And Television Debates: 3 Images That Defined The 2024 US Election

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of a presidential debate on September 10. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Author: Kylie Message

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Visual images often last in historical and popular memory. This is especially the case in presidential campaigns in the United States, which offer a vast mix of spectacle, surprise and drama.

An historian of visual culture can no more predict which images are likely to last the test of time than we can know who will win. But we can explain why some historical images from presidential campaigns resonate.

This election season has produced the most savvy and diverse campaign imagery of all time. Cable news, social media and artificial intelligence have created a whole new universe of image-based narratives.

In this rich visual landscape, here are three images likely to last the test of time.

1. Trump's 'fight!' photo

The uncontroversial front-runner for defining image has to be Evan Vucci's photograph of Donald Trump being led off the stage in Pennsylvania after surviving an assassination attempt in July.

Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents after being shot at during a campaign rally on July 13. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Many people, including Trump , were quick to elevate the photograph to the iconic status of Joe Rosenthal's photograph of troops raising the flag on Iwo Jima during the second world war.

Both are photographed from below and feature the national flag above Americans working against adversity to reach a common goal. Both fit squarely into the tradition of wartime photojournalism.

Both photographs enjoyed instantaneous popularity: Trump's image went viral and the Iwo Jima image was featured on a US postage stamp before the war's end.

US marines raise the American flag atop Mt Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan, in 1943. AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal

But their greatest similarity resides in the cultural symbolism of the images.

Both accurately represent an historical moment; a specific point in time. But the point in time has been actively selected to fit a narrative. The narratives projected are deeply held mythologised symbols of aspirational patriotism.

Visual literacy prompts us to think about which images were discounted in the selection of these historically powerful two. Historical legacies and the national mythologies that fuel these lean toward images of success over pictures of wartime death and suffering.

This image of Trump fits all the criteria we would typically and probably unconsciously apply when assessing if an image is likely to have long-term significance.

The baseline characteristic of iconic images is a general bipartisan understanding of what an image“says”. Regardless of whether you agree with the message being conveyed, you understand its social context, why the image is provocative, dramatic or funny (or not), as well as its historical references.

However, contemporary images are not always so straightforward to read – and in a post-truth AI world, it is harder than ever to decipher the visual culture of politics.

2. Brat summer and coconut memes

Kamala Harris's youth and vision for the future headlined her campaign's creation of“Kamala HQ”. The strategy adopted the bright green branding and font of Charli XCX's smash album Brat after the pop star posted on X:“kamala IS brat”.

Social media has been a critical tool in introducing Harris to voters, especially those of voting age for the first time in 2024. The campaign's use of social media represented young people as engaged and respected decision makers.

Voters have had more than a century to become accustomed to photojournalism. In contrast, a lot of social media representation has arisen from community activism over the past few years. Reporting from women's marches this past weekend showed links to the visual culture of the protests that followed Trump's 2016 election.

Arguably, the most historically significant of this“youth vote” image category are the internet memes of coconuts and coconut trees .

In a 2023 speech, Harris quoted her mother:

This moment went viral during the 2024 election, and it was not long before people started signalling their support for Harris by adding a coconut emoji to their profile or comments.

The popularity of the coconut meme by Harris supporters indicates a rejection of the derogatory use of the term“coconut” against people of colour“acting white”.

The production and reception of memes by younger voters demonstrates a media literacy and sophistication that also requires continuous fact-checking.

This point was made in Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris, which urged her followers to do their own“reliability” checking of information in their feeds after Trump and other conservative figures shared AI-generated images of Swift and her fans allegedly supporting Trump.

3. The televised debate handshake

A key image from the debate between Harris and Trump came in the first few minutes, when Harris crossed the stage to offer her hand. It was the first debate handshake in eight years .

This was a bold action given Trump's prowling movement on the 2016 debate stage against Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, and his well documented predilection for firm handshakes.

The handshake is representative of the campaign, which has been called“a referendum on gender”. It evoked the image of strong and confident leadership – a central theme as Harris spoke passionately about reproductive rights and abortion.

Televised presidential debates are one of the most keenly watched and analysed moments of the presidential election season. Image is everything.

Their importance is perhaps best indicated by Justin Sullivan's photograph of President Joe Biden , mouth agape and looking frail beneath the word“presidential” during the June debate this year.

While they rarely lead to an outcome as extreme as a candidate exiting the race, as ended up happening with Biden, the images and soundbites they generate can resonate for decades .

Biden at the June 27 presidential debate. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

During the first ever nationally televised presidential debate in 1960, Republican candidate Richard Nixon was said to be unwell and refused to wear makeup. Compared to his opponent, Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy, he sweated profusely on stage, creating an image that was disastrous to his eventually unsuccessful campaign.

Between the staged and“gotcha” moments of every presidential campaign, debates provide a unique – and, in 2024, a singular – window into how the candidates relate to each other as humans across an ever-widening ideological divide.