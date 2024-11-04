Int'l Petroleum Expo Opened In UAE, Focusing On AI, Sustainable Energy Transition

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Nov 5 (NNN-WAM) – The 2024 Abu Dhabi International and (ADIPEC), a premier oil and event, kicked off yesterday, highlighting the themes of artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable transition.

In his keynote address, United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber, emphasised the transformative impact of AI, describing it as an“era-defining innovation,” reshaping productivity and accelerating energy transition.

The ADIPEC 2024 introduced a new“AI Zone,” featuring top tech companies, including Microsoft and Accenture, to showcase solutions for sustainable energy management.

Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, added that, despite the growth of renewable energy, traditional oil resources continue to play a critical role in ensuring global energy stability.

“Even as renewables grow, oil remains the largest fuel source,” Al Olama said, highlighting UAE's approach to maintaining a balanced energy mix.

The four-day event is anticipated to attract 184,000 participants from 164 countries, including ministers, more than 200 industry leaders, and over 2,200 exhibitors, representing key energy players.

Key topics at the ADIPEC this year also cover decarbonisation, digital innovation, and mobilising capital for clean energy projects, with an emphasis on bridging financing gaps in emerging markets, to support a sustainable and equitable energy future.– NNN-WAM

