Modi Condemns Attack On Hindu Temple In Canada, Appeals To Ensure Justice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi condemned on Monday a recent attack on a Hindu temple and attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada.

A statement from Prime Minister's Office said that Modi called for justice and the upholding of the rule of law by the Canadian after a Hindu temple near Toronto came under attack on Sunday.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," Modi said.

The development came as the latest episode of deepening diplomatic tension between India and Canada. Both the countries expelled last months diplomats after Ottawa informed New Delhi that Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are 'persons of interest' in an investigation related to the killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023. India has accused Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of supporting the Sikh separatist movement, which is seeking establishment of an exclusive nation for Sikhs in Punjab, where the majority are believers of Sikhism. (end)

