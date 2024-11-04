Gold Prices Dip Slightly As Markets Await U.S. Election And Fed Decision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The precious metals experienced a minor setback on Monday, November 2, 2024. Gold prices closed with a slight decrease as investors cautiously awaited two major events.



These events are expected to significantly impact the market in the coming days. The first event is the United States presidential election, scheduled for Tuesday.



The second is the Reserve 's monetary policy decision, set to be announced on Thursday. Both events have created an atmosphere of anticipation among traders and investors.



December gold futures on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $2,746.20 per troy ounce. This represents a modest decline of 0.11% from the previous trading session.



During the day's trading, gold prices fluctuated, reaching a high of $2,757.50. The current political landscape in the United States has contributed to market uncertainty.







Recent polls indicate a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. This close contest has fueled demand for gold as a safe-haven asset in recent days.

Gold Market Outlook

ANZ Research analysts suggest that the expected 25 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve could make gold more attractive to investors.



However, they caution that a pause or shallow rate cuts might prompt profit-taking after the recent price surge. Citi's market analysis reveals that gold has historically shown negative average returns in short periods following the US presidential elections.



They suggest that a post-election gold sell-off is possible, especially if Trump wins or if Republicans gain significant ground in Congress.



The potential for corporate tax cuts and supportive actions under a Republican-led government could influence gold prices.



These factors add another layer of complexity to the market's current dynamics. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as they position their portfolios.



As the week unfolds, market participants will be keenly observing how these events impact gold prices. The outcome of the US election and the Fed's decision will likely shape the trajectory of precious metals in the near term.

MENAFN04112024007421016031ID1108850303