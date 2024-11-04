AI Power Demands Propel Uranium Interest As Nuclear Undergoes A Renaissance – And A Canadian Developer Is Primed To Surge Along With It

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) As %ArtificialIntelligence and data centers reshape the global landscape, nuclear power emerges as what could be the definitive solution to meet surging electricity demands while maintaining net-zero carbon commitments. The International Energy Agency projects a dramatic escalation in power consumption from data centers, %AI , and %Cryptocurrency sectors:

Projected Power Consumption Growth:

- 2022: 460 TWh

- 2026 Projection: 620 to 1,050 TWh

This surge, representing nearly 2% of global electricity demand, has caught the attention of major tech players. Recent developments underscore this trend: Constellation Energy's (NYSE: $CEG) 20-year power agreement with Microsoft, including the restart of Three Mile Island's Unit 1 facility, and Amazon Web Services' acquisition of a 960-megawatt data-center campus from %TalenEnergy Corp (NASDAQ: $TLN).

Industry expert Jonathan Hinze, president at UxC, emphasizes the perfect synergy between %NuclearPower and data centers' need for "consistent, baseload power." He predicts, "Nuclear power will definitely be seeing more interest from the AI/data world, and this will translate into actual orders and contracts both for existing plants, restarting reactors and for new reactors."

The market has already begun responding to this shift. Power providers like %VistraCorp . (NYSE: $VST) and Constellation Energy have seen their shares surge by over 30% in recent months, driven by the growing power needs of rapidly expanding AI data centers. Christian Grant, principal at Deloitte Consulting, reinforces this view: "Nuclear power could be a beneficiary of the increasing electric demand, specifically for data centers that require around the clock, high-quality power."

As this nuclear renaissance unfolds, investors are seeking opportunities to capitalize on the resurging uranium sector. Among the companies positioned to benefit from this trend, Pegasus Resources Inc. stands out as an emerging player in the %Uranium exploration space with strategic assets in top-tier jurisdictions.

PEGA: A Strategic Player in America's Top Mining Jurisdiction

%PegasusResources Inc. (TSXV: $PEGA, OTC: $SLTFF) has positioned itself as a key player in Utah's uranium exploration landscape, which was ranked as the #1 mining jurisdiction globally by the Fraser Institute's 2023 survey . This prestigious ranking, based on both geological attractiveness and government policies, places Utah ahead of traditional mining powerhouses like Nevada and Western Australia.

The company's primary focus is on its Utah uranium assets, where it maintains two flagship properties with significant near-term potential. This strategic concentration in America's top-ranked mining jurisdiction provides PEGA with a distinct advantage in the rapidly evolving uranium market.

%JupiterProject : Fast-Tracking Toward Resource Development

The Jupiter Project , PEGA's most advanced uranium asset, consists of 48 unpatented claims strategically located in Emery County, Utah. The property benefits from excellent infrastructure, with access via a well-maintained service road connecting to I-70 near Green River, Utah.

From 1972 to 1983, Atlas Minerals conducted extensive exploration work on the property, completing roughly 100 drill holes. This historical work was advancing toward full-scale mining operations through the nearby Probe Mine before the uranium market's collapse in the 1980s halted development.

PEGA's upcoming drill program at Jupiter is designed to rapidly advance toward resource definition, based on the promising results found in historical drill logs, which include notable uranium intercepts. The program will focus on twinning historical holes and conducting strategic infill drilling, approaches that could quickly add pounds to the resource estimate.

Energy Sands: Following the Ancient River's Path

Located just 3 kilometers south of Jupiter, the Energy Sands Project represents PEGA's second uranium focus in Utah. Recent sampling has yielded remarkable uranium and %Vanadium results, with some samples showing grades as high as 18.87% U3O8. The upcoming drill program will target a discovered paleo channel – an ancient riverbed with significant uranium mineralization potential.

Strategic Asset Portfolio Beyond Utah

While maintaining its laser focus on Utah uranium assets, PEGA maintains additional strategic holdings:

- The Pine Channel Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin comprises six mineral claims spanning 6,028 hectares.

- The Golden Project in British Columbia has shown impressive results, with high-grade silver values up to 6,670 g/t Ag, copper grades reaching 35.5%, and gold values up to 7.44 g/t Au. While these results are promising, major exploration work is targeted for summer 2025.

Experienced Leadership and Solid Market Position

Under the leadership of CEO Christian Timmins, whose 20+ years in metals, mining, and energy provide strategic direction, PEGA maintains a tight share structure with 27,76M shares outstanding. The management team includes veteran geologist Jody Dahrouge and Mike Magrum, a highly experienced expert in uranium exploration with nearly 50 years of experience. Their combined tenure in the field spans over 75 years.

The PEGA Thesis: Right Place, Right Time

As nuclear power emerges as a promising solution to AI's growing energy demands, PEGA's strategic position in America's top-ranked mining jurisdiction, coupled with its fast-track approach to resource development at Jupiter , presents a compelling investment opportunity in the uranium sector. With close to 600 nuclear reactors in the prospective future, the company's focus on rapid resource development in Utah could not be more timely.

About PEGA

Pegasus Resources Inc. ( TSX.V: PEGA, OTC: SLTFF ) is a North American-focused %JuniorMining company primarily engaged in uranium exploration and development, with a strategic focus on its Utah uranium assets. While maintaining its flagship uranium projects, the company also holds prospective gold, silver, and copper properties in prime jurisdictions across North America.

