Super Chargers Team# 56993 FIRST Robotics Team To Compete At Local Competition

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Super Chargers Team# 56993, a local FIRST robotics team, is excited to announce the start of the new season in the globally recognized FIRST robotics program. The team, composed of upper elementary and Middle school students from Futurebytes , is part of FIRST LEGO League Challenge, which encourages innovation, teamwork, and STEM through fun, hands-on challenges.This year's theme for the FIRST LEGO League Challenge is "SUBMERGED," which will engage students in solving real-world problems related to ocean exploration and conservation. Students will dive into the mysteries of the ocean, learning how scientists study the depths, develop new technologies, and protect marine ecosystems. Throughout the season, the team will be designing, building, and programming robots to compete in a series of missions that encourage critical thinking and collaboration. The team will also work on an innovation project to address a unique challenge tied to ocean exploration.In addition to technical skills, students are expected to embody the core values of FIRST, including teamwork, discovery, inclusion, and innovation, said Jyothi Vemu, one of the team's mentors and Managing Director of Futurebytes.“We emphasize 'gracious professionalism,' where students support their peers and even their competitors, learning to collaborate while competing.”The team will be competing in their first tournament on Nov 16th,2024 at Presentation High School, San Jose. Community members are encouraged to attend and cheer on our young innovators.“FIRST not only taught us about Robotics and Technology but also instilled teamwork, resilience, and leadership,” said Student Ryan Nama.For more information on FIRST robotics programs in Northern California, visit playingatlearning. Playing At Learning is the Northern California FIRST delivery partner ensuring that teams have support, training, and opportunities to demonstrate what they have accomplished.About FIRST:FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a global organization that inspires young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs. FIRST programs foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

