Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Results For The 3Rd Quarter Of 2024


11/4/2024 6:00:57 PM

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2024

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and to the market that the Complete financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2024 ending September 30, 2024, are already available on the Investor Relations website ( ).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Tuesday, November 05 at 08:00 a.m. (EST). For further information see .

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues
 Investor Relations Officer

CONTACT: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa, (11) 5019-8880 / 8881, [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

PR Newswire

