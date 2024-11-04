Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Results For The 3Rd Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its and to the that the Complete Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2024 ending September 30, 2024, are already available on the Investor Relations website ( ).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Tuesday, November 05 at 08:00 a.m. (EST). For further information see .

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

CONTACT: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa, (11) 5019-8880 / 8881, [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

