Life Time Unveils LTH - New And Expanded Supplement And Wellness Product Line - To Meet Consumers' Surging Demand For Proactive Health

According to a new survey* commissioned by Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), 71% of adults are overwhelmed by the variety of supplement choices or confused by information on the labels. Life Time has launched LTH ,

a new and rebranded line of supplements and wellness products, nutrition programming and coaching across its portfolio of athletic country clubs, online , and via the Life Time app.

With more than 32 years in operation, Life Time initially entered the nutritional supplement category more than two decades ago after Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi, paid for third-party testing of the multivitamin he was taking. Upon receiving abysmal findings, he decided to create a new line of products offering superior ingredients with strict testing and quality standards.



Since that time, the supplement market has grown from approximately 4,000 products to more than 95,000. Within this space, the new brand launch LTH – which has expanded with more than 15 new products this year alone and more to debut in 2025 – furthers Life Time's position as a premier nutritional products, supplements wellness partner for consumers. LTH also offers nutritional programs, one of which is D – a 14-day whole-food reset with step-by-step guides, recipes, meal plans, classes and guidance that has helped more than one million people adopt new nutrition habits as part of their healthy way of life journeys.

Newly launched LTH supplements and wellness products include NOURISH daily multivitamin and greens capsule, REWIND Collagen Elixir and REVIVE Colostrum Powder. Additionally, LTH continues to offer its best-in-class products, such as Omega-3 and Vegan all-in-one protein featuring updated names – GLOW and FUEL, respectively, with new packaging. Earlier this year, LTH also debuted kids' wellness products, including a multivitamin and magnesium drink mix, plus the new HYDRATE electrolyte supplement. LTH products undergo extensive development processes to ensure safety and science meets Life Time's unmatched expectations.

"Consumers are taking accountability and control of their wellness in record numbers, but also are seeking guidance and partners they can trust at every stage of life. We aim to be that partner at Life Time and via our LTH portfolio," said Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President, Life Time. "Life Time has a 32-year history of helping people live healthier, happier lives through our unmatched, all-encompassing ecosystem of athletic country clubs, certified experts, comprehensive programs and more. LTH supports our mission to influence positive change in our current US health crisis with trustworthy, innovative, easy-to-understand and scientifically backed products that are always third-party tested."

Because the supplement market is flooded by companies and social media influencers, 42% of survey respondents also said they rely on social media and ads over expert advice. Yet, nearly 2 in 5 adults are unsure if their supplements are beneficial, effective or potentially harmful.

"There is no other company like Life Time that serves as a complete wellness partner with the best people, places, programs, products and experiences in healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment," Seymour noted. "LTH goes well above and beyond regulatory standards with extreme attention to detail to all aspects of the products we offer. Our ingredients are carefully selected for quality, traceability and rigorously NSF third-party tested to ensure a comprehensive, effective nutritional supplement offering for the entire family."

New planned LTH products will feature a caffeine-free pre-workout supplement, D.TOX protein snack bars, and cinnamon roll flavored collagen peptides.

LTH nutritional and supplement products are currently available in Life Time clubs and may be purchased by all online on the LT Shop and via the complimentary Life Time App. To help consumers further, Life Time has debuted an online LTH Quiz for those who are interested in and/or confused on where to start with supplements. The quiz can provide a personal baseline of your health status, make LTH product recommendations and empower you to optimize your health.

To learn more about the new and expanded LTH line and its commitment to provide high quality supplements and wellness products, listen to this episode of the Life Time Talks podcast or view this video from our own renowned Coach Anika .

For more information about LTH, follow LT Shop on Instagram or Facebook . To learn more about Life Time, visit or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . To download the Life Time app, visit the Apple or Google Play stores.

Access LTH product images here .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

