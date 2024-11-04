Sidebar Podcast On The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Professor And Author Ray Brescia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SideBar podcast welcomes Albany Law professor Ray Brescia, author of Lawyer Nation: The Past, Present, and Future of the American Profession

- Professor Ray BresciaMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk welcomes Albany Law professor Ray Brescia, author of Lawyer Nation: The Past, Present, and Future of the American Legal Profession. According to Brescia, since colonial days, the legal profession has been proud of its role in the founding of the republic, the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, and the defense of democracy and the rule of law. However, Brescia warns that the profession faces an existential crisis on which the American democratic experiment hinges. The new episode goes live on The Legal Talk Network on Tuesday morning, November 5th.Cohost Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law Santa Barbara and Ventura, pointed out,“If attorney unethical behavior surrounding the 2020 election repeats without disciplinary repercussions in 2024 . . . democracy itself is at risk. Therefore, it is appropriate that on election day, November 5th, we will be talking with Ray about the role that lawyers played in allegedly illegal and unethical efforts to block or overturn the 2020 presidential election.”“One of the questions that many of us are asking is whether the courts and lawyer disciplinary system will adequately step up in 2024 if we see similar behavior this week and in the weeks to come,” said cohost Mitch Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law .“Ray provides both a historical and current perspective of these issues,” said Winick.In addition to questions related to legal ethics and the lawyer disciplinary system, Brescia also talks about the future of legal practice, legal education, and the impact of technology such as AI in improving access to justice. He is the author of“The Future of Change: How Technology Shapes Social Revolutions”, which examines the intersection of technology and social movements, from the American Revolution, to the present day. Brecia is also the co-editor of two books: Crisis Lawyering: Effective Legal Advocacy in Emergency Situations” and“How Cities Will Save the World: Urban Innovation in the Face of Population Flows, Climate Change, and Economic Inequality”. He has also published over fifty law review articles in such publications as the Ohio State Law Journal, the Florida State University Law Review, and the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics.Before coming to Albany Law, he was the Associate Director of the Urban Justice Center in New York, N.Y., where he coordinated legal representation for community-based institutions in areas such as housing, economic justice, workers' rights, civil rights, and environmental justice. He also served as an adjunct professor at New York Law School from 1997 through 2006. Prior to his work at the Urban Justice Center, he was a staff attorney at New Haven Legal Assistance and the Legal Aid Society of New York.To listen to Professor Brescia's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

