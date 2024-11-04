Castilla Y León Wines Announces Successful East Coast Roadshow And Upcoming West Coast Tour In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Following a successful East Coast roadshow across New York, Chicago, and Miami, Castilla y León Wines is set to bring its celebrated wine heritage to the West Coast with upcoming events in Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles this November.

The Institute for Business Competitiveness of Castilla y León (ICECYL)-an organization dedicated to supporting the international expansion of companies-and Food and Wines from Castilla y León , proudly announce the success of the recent East Coast roadshow and the upcoming West Coast tour of Castilla y León Wines .This U.S. tour features wines from renowned DOs including Ribera del Duero, Toro, Bierzo, Cigales, Rueda and Vino

Tierra Castilla y León , each celebrated for distinct grape varieties and winemaking traditions that make Castilla y León wines unique.

Participating Wineries in the East Coast Roadshow in Miami, October 24th, 2024

Castilla y León

is one of Spain's premier wine regions, with over 80,000 hectares of vineyards producing 6% of the country's total wine. Ranking fourth in Spain for grape production , it is home to more than 600 wineries . The region's diversity and commitment to quality are evident in its 10 Designations of Origin (DO) and 4 Protected Designations of Origin (PDO), all represented by the quality seal "Vino de la Tierra de Castilla y León" (PGI).

Each DO has a unique identity shaped by distinct grape varieties and terroir. Both the recent and upcoming roadshows feature wineries representing many of these DOs. Ribera del Duero is renowned for its powerful Tempranillo wines, featuring deep color and bold berry flavors, with wineries like Bodega y Viñedos Pradorey, Finca Rodma, and Protos leading the way. Toro 's Tinta de Toro grape , a robust Tempranillo variant, produces full-bodied wines with rich tannins, represented by family-owned Bodegas Bigardo and Dominio del Bienamado. Bierzo specializes in Mencía , known for its floral and mineral notes, and Bodegas Godelia is a noted presence from the region.

Cigales

stands out for its Rosado wines, crafted from Tempranillo and Albillo grapes , resulting in fresh, aromatic profiles. Bodegas Sinforiano represents this region with its acclaimed wines. Rueda is celebrated for its Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc , producing vibrant and aromatic white wines; producers like Bodegas Bornos contribute to the region's diverse offerings. The Vino Tierra Castilla y León DO showcases innovation, with a range of reds, whites, and rosés that capture the essence of Castilla y León's varied climate and terrain, represented by Bodegas Pagos de la Oliva.

The East Coast roadshow , which included over 25 wineries and welcomed more than 300 attendees, engaged key markets in New York City, Chicago, and Miami. Each event provided industry professionals with exclusive tastings, masterclasses , and valuable networking opportunities. The tour began on October 21st at La Nacional in New York City, featuring a masterclass led by esteemed wine expert Jienna Basaldu. On October 23rd, the Chicago event took place at Mercat a la Planxa, where Todd Behrend guided participants through a masterclass, followed by the final stop on October 25th in Miami at Hotel Arya, led by wine educator Allegra Angelo. These sessions offered in-depth insights into the region's unique winemaking traditions, showcasing the distinctive qualities of Castilla y León wines.

Building on this success, Castilla y León Wines is set to bring the tour to the West Coast in November, featuring over 15 wineries. The tour begins on November 11th in Seattle at Block 41, continues to the San Francisco Wine School on November 13th , and concludes on November 15th at MG Studio in Los Angeles . The West Coast masterclasses will be led by prominent industry figures: Alberto Martinez Interiano in Seattle, David Glancy MS in San Francisco, and Rick Fisher in Los Angeles. Each session will provide a comprehensive overview of Castilla y León's diverse DOs, highlighting the region's unique terroir and winemaking expertise.

"We're thrilled with the success of our East Coast events and eagerly anticipate an equally engaging West Coast tour," said Alberto Pascual Alfonso, Export Promotion Manager ICECYL. "This roadshow allows us to connect with wine professionals nationwide, showcasing the diversity and quality of Castilla y León wines while sharing the rich heritage of our region."

The Castilla y León roadshow presents a unique opportunity for wine industry professionals to deepen their knowledge of these remarkable wines and discover the innovative techniques and traditions that define Castilla y León.

About the Institute for Business Competitiveness of Castilla y León (ICECYL)

The Institute for Business Competitiveness of Castilla y León (ICECYL) is a government agency dedicated to fostering economic growth and supporting the internationalization of companies from Castilla y León. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, ICECYL empowers local businesses to expand their global footprint, promotes innovation, and facilitates access to new markets. Committed to enhancing the region's economic development and competitiveness, ICECYL offers a comprehensive range of resources and support, from export assistance to business development programs, helping to elevate the global presence of Castilla y León's industries, including its renowned food and wine sectors.

