Centre For Inclusive Supports Achieves Certified Autism Centertm Designation, The First Of Their Kind In Australia

The Centre for Inclusive Supports Inc. achieves the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) from the IBCCES.

- Kathy Harris, Founder and General Manager

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Centre for Inclusive Supports Inc. (Inclusive Supports) has earned the distinction of becoming the first organization of its kind in Australia to achieve the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ).

The CAC designation recognizes organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

"Inclusive Supports believes in the importance of quality standards of service provision for young adults with disability.” shares Kathy Harris, Founder and General Manager.“We do this in many ways but are particularly proud of our commitment to academic research, ongoing staff training, and professional learning, and now, certification against international standards. Our charity members are families, educators, therapists, advocates, and neurodivergent individuals and we are passionate about inclusion."

The Campus Life program from Inclusive Supports is an inclusive post-school program for neurodivergent young adults designed to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Their unique offering combines therapeutic interventions, social opportunities, and personalized learning experiences to support individuals transitioning from school. Participants enjoy the flexibility to choose from a variety of tasks and activities, promoting autonomy and empowerment.

Since its inception as a research project called Uni Life in November 2021, the program has expanded rapidly. What began with six participants has grown into a full-fledged charity, operating across multiple campuses in southeast Queensland.

Now, in its third year, Campus Life has earned the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, a testament to Inclusive Supports' dedication to quality, inclusivity, and international standards. This milestone underscores their commitment to fostering accessible environments and empowering young adults as they transition into meaningful work and leadership roles.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize the Centre of Inclusive Supports as the first Certified Autism CenterTM of its kind in Australia, pioneering a new standard of care and inclusivity for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“Their leadership in this space marks a groundbreaking step forward for accessibility in Australia, and we are honored to support their mission to create more welcoming, inclusive environments for everyone."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Centre for Inclusive Support

Inclusive Supports is a registered charity with a vision to normalise inclusion in the community. They have a vision of a society where young neurodivergent adults are active participants in making choices about their future.

