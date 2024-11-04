Greystone Announces Laura Lee Jones As 2024 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greystone announced today that Laura Lee Jones has been named the 2024 recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Jones will be honored at a ceremony on November 10, 2024, at the annual Healthcare Internet (HCIC) in Austin, Texas.



The award was created in honor of Greystone co-founder John A. Eudes to recognize individuals who embody John's ideals for excellence by believing in and acting upon the idea that excellence can only be obtained if one:



.Cares more than others think is wise

.Risks more than others think is safe

.Dreams more than others think is practical

.Expects more than others think is possible



Laura Lee Jones is the Founder and CEO of LionShare Marketing, Inc., a company she has led for nearly 30 years. Under her leadership, LionShare has become an industry expert in building complex healthcare databases and using data to drive successful healthcare marketing campaigns.



A native of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Jones graduated with a BA in Social Work/Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her diverse career path included assisting developmentally disabled adults and training dogs with the Boston Police Canine Academy before founding LionShare in Kansas City.



Beyond her professional achievements, Jones is deeply involved in mentoring and community service. Since 2006, she has been involved in the Helzberg Entrepreneurial Mentoring Program and now serves as the Mentor Chair. She is a member of the Kansas City Women Who Mean Business program. She also wrote a chapter for the book, Transformative Leadership: Self-Mastery for the New Voice of Business Success.



Jones is known for her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for growing companies and building teams. Her leadership style, characterized by honesty, transparency and a work hard/play hard attitude, has resulted in exceptional retention of colleagues and clients.



“Laura Lee embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that John Eudes championed,” says Kathy Divis, President of Greystone.“Her ability to blend data-driven strategies with a people-first approach has not only transformed LionShare, but has also elevated the entire healthcare marketing industry. We are thrilled to recognize her outstanding contributions with this award.”



About the Healthcare Internet Conference:



The Annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 28th Annual Conference is being held November 10-13, 2024, in Austin. .



About Greystone:

Now in its 28th year, Greystone has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at .

