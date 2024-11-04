As Bitcoin Retreats From The Top, Ethereum Moves To The Bottom
Date
11/4/2024 2:09:06 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The crypto market lost 1.7% of its cap in 24 hours to $2.24 trillion. The market is correcting as Trump's chances of winning national polls diminish ahead of the election. For now, it looks like a de-risking ahead of an important event where both major candidates have roughly equal chances of winning.
MENAFN04112024000156011031ID1108849478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.