Formaspace To Present Award-Winning RGX Casework And Durable Furniture Solutions At Edspaces 2024 In Houston, TX

Talk to your Formaspace representative about the benefits of specifying custom furniture solutions for your education facility. Formaspace builds all its furniture at our Austin, Texas, factory headquarters.

Formaspace manufactures all its products at our 60,000 sq ft production facility in Austin, Texas, using raw materials sourced from American suppliers. We are truly a 100% American manufacturer.

Formaspace will present its award-winning RGX Casework and durable furniture solutions at EdSpaces 2024, November 11-13, in The Ultimate Durability Zone by MRL.

- Corey HutchinsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Formaspace , a leading manufacturer of innovative laboratory and education furniture, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming EDSpaces 2024 conference, taking place from November 11-13 in Houston, TX.In collaboration with My Resource Library (MRL), Formaspace will be showcasing cutting-edge, durability-focused furniture solutions in booth #2047, aptly named the“Ultimate Durability Zone powered by MRL.”In partnership with Formaspace, MRL's Ultimate Durability Zone provides a platform for education and facility decision-makers to explore sustainable, long-lasting furniture solutions tailored for education environments.The booth will spotlight Formaspace's award-winning RGX Modular Casework, which recently won the prestigious Silver Nightingale Award from Healthcare Design magazine in the furniture collections category, along with six high-performance maple-top desks.The RGX Modular Casework, Formaspace's innovative and reconfigurable casework solution, will be a highlight of the Ultimate Durability Zone. This unique system offers an unprecedented level of flexibility and adaptability, making it ideal for educational labs and collaborative spaces where needs frequently evolve.Unlike traditional casework, RGX is designed with modular components that can be easily reconfigured, expanded, or repurposed as educational facilities grow or change. Constructed from premium, sustainable materials, RGX embodies Formaspace's commitment to durable, environmentally conscious products that meet the rigorous demands of modern educational spaces.Alongside the RGX casework, Formaspace will also display six robust maple-top desks, and standard fixtures in education labs nationwide. These desks are built with a fully welded steel frame, capable of supporting up to 1,000 pounds, making them an ideal choice for high-use, high-impact environments.The maple top's natural aesthetic enhances the booth's commitment to using recyclable materials, aligning with the EDSpaces 2024 sustainability focus. Visitors can observe and even participate in a weight-lifting demonstration on one of Formaspace's height-adjustable desks to experience firsthand the strength and durability of the designs.“Partnering with MRL at EDSpaces provides a unique opportunity to engage with the audience in a hands-on environment and demonstrate just how durable and adaptable our furniture solutions are,” shared Corey Hutchins, the COO of Formaspace.“The event will highlight the distinct advantages of the RGX casework and our commitment to sustainable, high-quality solutions for education spaces.”To meet with Corey Hutchins on the event's opening day and discuss flexible, custom designs for educational space challenges, scheduling is available through the provided link .Attendees and interested parties are invited to visit the Formaspace EDSpaces 2024 event landing page for details on participation, the partnership with My Resource Library, and to explore the full range of Formaspace solutions for educational environments.

