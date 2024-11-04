Chemours Washington Works Nature Trail Dedicates Outdoor Classroom To U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, III

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Chemours Washington Works Nature Trail is among the most loved natural treasures in the greater Parkersburg, West Virginia area. In fact, a local publication described it as a“hiking hidden gem .” Open to the public, the site's nature trail offers diverse wildlife habitats and serves as an outdoor educational site for the surrounding communities. In late October, the trail officially opened its Outdoor Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Classroom and dedicated it to outgoing U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, III, for his shared passion for advancing and expanding access to education to create opportunity, unlock potential, and drive prosperity in West Virginia.

Chemours has pledged to invest $50 million by 2030 in safety and sustainability programs in communities near its sites and to broaden access to STEM education as part of its Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals . With roots in the community going back more than 75 years, the building of this outdoor classroom is Washington Work's latest investment in the local area and offers a safe place for community members and students to learn more about STEM and the environment.

Initially established in 1992, employee and retiree volunteers host school, Boy Scouts of America, local garden, and bird-watching groups each year for guided education and work projects. The Washington Works integrated approach to managing and enhancing the trail includes creating and maintaining various wildlife habitats on the manufacturing site and adjacent land. The program directly supports a wide variety of flora and fauna, offers 2.72 miles of networked nature trails, and learning programs geared to all ages.

In 2022, the Washington Works nature trail achieved Certified Gold status by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC)-the highest level of certification-while five additional Chemours sites have also received certification.