Comcast Nbcuniversal Named 2024 Leading Disability Employer

(MENAFN- 3BL) Comcast NBCUniversal has been named a 2024 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). The distinction recognizes companies with the highest performance in disability inclusion practices and policies across areas including strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climate and culture, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility. Recipients were announced as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the importance of creating inclusive workplaces that value the skills and talents of individuals with disabilities.

Comcast NBCUniversal's longstanding commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion is reflected in initiatives such as its MyAbilities Employee Resource Group, trainings to educate employees about disability inclusion, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter services for employees and guests at Universal theme parks and Xfinity Retail stores. The NOD recognition also represents more than a decade's worth of work to make Comcast NBCUniversal products, technology, services, and experiences more inclusive - demonstrated in breakthrough product and service innovations such as the Xfinity Large Button Voice Remote and providing live audio description on NBC's Olympics and Paralympics broadcasts.

The 2024 Leading Disability Employers are determined based on data provided by taking the NOD Employment TrackerTM – an assessment tool that helps companies understand how their key business practices correlate to improved hiring, retention, and advancement outcomes for people with disabilities.