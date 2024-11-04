Aspire Academy: Honouring Two Decades Of Sporting Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy is marking two decades since one of the foremost national sports academies in the world first opened its doors in 2004. The Academy, currently home to 273 student-athletes across various sporting programmes, will be marking the occasion with a series of events designed to showcase Aspire Academy's commitment to continuing its mission of developing Qatar's next generation of sporting champions. At the same time, Aspire will reflect on the Academy's remarkable journey since its establishment and the role it has played in shaping Qatar's current and future champions.

Aspire Academy has achieved unprecedented success in developing world-class athletes and contributing to Qatar's proud sporting legacy, with its graduates achieving remarkable feats across multiple disciplines. The impact of the Academy has been on full display for two decades, with graduates achieving many individual medals at several Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and three continental titles in football. These, and the many other proud achievements of Aspire's 642 graduates, are a testament to Aspire Academy's deep impact in fostering sporting talent over the past 20 years.

Ivan Bravo - Aspire Academy's Director General

Aspire Academy's Director General, Ivan Bravo, reflected on the significance of the 20th anniversary:“This milestone is an important time for us to reflect on how far we have come and on the many athletes and coaches that have been supported to reach success through the Aspire Academy programmes. We are extremely proud of our student-athletes who have shown determination to reach new heights and achieve excellence in various sports.

Akram Afif winning AFC player of the year 2024

“At Aspire Academy, we know it takes a team to achieve glory, and on this important milestone, I want to thank our strategic partners, the Qatar Olympic Committee, the Qatar Football Association, the national sports federations, and Qatar's sports clubs for sharing our vision and working together to develop highly competitive athletes for our beloved Qatar. We look forward to continued success in the future.”

Abdelkarim Hassan

This journey of excellence has been witnessed up close by those who have been part of the Academy since its inception. Ali Salem Afifa, Deputy Director General of Aspire Academy, commented:“As one of the first employees to join Aspire Academy back in 2004, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable transformation of this institution. What started as an ambitious vision has evolved into a world-class sports academy that has fundamentally changed Qatar's sporting landscape. The Academy's impact extends far beyond the medals and trophies - we have created a sustainable system for developing not just elite athletes but well-rounded individuals who represent Qatar with pride and distinction.”

To mark this important milestone of 20 years, a huge lineup of events is planned, with the aim to showcase Aspire Academy's commitment to continuing its mission of developing Qatar's next generation of sporting champions. The celebrations will include community activities featuring staff and students participating in competitions, alumni talks, forums, festivities, and more.

Qatar national team winning Asian Cup 2023 in Doha

Speaking about the profound impact that sports have today in Qatar, Aspire Academy's Director of Marketing and Communications, Alanoud Al Mesnad, said:“We are proud of the long-term role that we have played as an inspiration to young athletes in the country. Aspire Academy has changed how sports are perceived, as we transform passion into achievements and focus on developing the champions of tomorrow.”

Alanoud continued:“Our 20th-anniversary celebrations will bring together our entire community - from current students to distinguished alumni, from dedicated staff to valued partners - in a series of unique events that truly reflect the spirit of excellence and unity that Aspire Academy stands for.”

Qatar national team U-19 celebrating the 2014 trophy

Ivan Bravo added:“Aspire Academy is at the forefront of sports, with a focus on football and sports performance and science. We have established ourselves as leaders in the field through excellence in training and education and in the unique mix of programming we offer. The Academy's holistic approach to athlete development provides unwavering support to its students even after graduation. Our student-athletes have access to a range of highly qualified coaches, teachers and staff, all of whom bring international experience to the Academy. We are dedicated to utilising the latest advancements in sports science that continue to help enhance our students' performance and ensure they have everything they need to succeed.”

Currently nurturing 273 student-athletes across various sports programmes, the Academy continues to maintain its high standards of both athletic and academic excellence, as evidenced by its CIS (Council of International Schools) accreditation status, which has been in place since 2016. To date, the Academy has produced more 642 graduates, many of whom have gone on to represent and win for Qatar in international competitions.

20 years of sporting excellence:

. Mutaz Barshim, Aspire Academy's high jumper, has won multiple Olympic medals for Qatar, including Silver in London 2012, Silver in Rio 2016, Gold in Tokyo 2020 and Bronze in Paris 2024.

. Akram Afif, Aspire Academy's football graduate, has twice been crowned best player in Asia (2019 and 2023), just the third player in history to win the award twice.

. Fellow Aspire Academy football graduate Abdelkarim Hassan was named best player in Asia in 2018, contributing to the legacy and impact of the Academy in Asian football.

. 70% of the squad of the Qatar National Team competing at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was developed at Aspire Academy.

. 70% of the squad of the Qatar Football National Team that won the 2019 AFC Asian Cup was developed at Aspire Academy.

. Aspire Academy graduate Al Moez Ali broke the 23-year-old record held by Ali Daei of IR Iran, scoring nine goals at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, which also made him the tournament's top scorer and MVP.

. Aspire Academy student-athlete Hashim Ali was the youngest player to have ever scored at an AFC U23 Championship. By the time he scored for Qatar against Palestine on 19 January 2018, he was 17 years, 5 months, and 2 days old.

. During the 2018 Asian U23 Championship, the Qatar National Team, composed of 95% Aspire Academy current and graduate players, finished 3rd in Asia from 47 member nations.

. Totally comprised of Aspire Academy student-athletes, Qatar's U19 National Team won the 2014 Asian U19 Championship in Myanmar and thereby qualified for the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup. Qatar's Ahmed Moein received the Player of the TournamentAward, and he was awarded“Asian Young Footballer of the Year” in the following year.

. Aspire Academy's Owaab Barrow won gold in the 110m Hurdles event at the Youth Olympics, Buenos Aires 2018.

. World Junior medals were also claimed by Aspire Academy's student-athletes, including Bassem Hemeida, winning Silver at the 400m hurdles event in Tampere 2018, and Moaaz Ibrahim, winning gold at the Discus throw event in Bydgoszcz 2016.