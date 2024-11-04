Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market: Revolutionizing Cancer Care Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) " The Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals is the worldwide that creates and sells cancer treatments. It includes various drugs like chemotherapy and immunotherapy designed to fight cancer. With rising cancer rates, this market is focused on developing new and better therapies to improve patient care and outcomes. " BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest

This report offers a detailed look at the global market for oncology pharmaceuticals, which are medications used to treat cancer. It covers different types of cancer drugs, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, chemotherapies, and hormone therapies. The report also examines the market's current and past revenue, breaking it down by specific cancers like lung cancer, breast cancer, and others. Additionally, it provides revenue data for different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. To help readers understand the market better, the report includes profiles of key companies, an overview of the competitive landscape, and information about their market shares. It also discusses the pipeline of upcoming oncology drugs, patent details, and important existing products, along with factors that drive or hinder market growth. The report uses 2023 as the base year for data, with forecasts extending from 2024 to 2029. Some Interesting & surprising facts:

In 2024, the US FDA approved Bristol

Myers Squibb's Opdivo to be used with Cisplatin and Gemcitabine for treating adults with advanced urothelial carcinoma that cannot be surgically removed. In 2024,

Takeda announced that the European Commission approved FRUZAQLA, also known as fruquintinib, as a standalone treatment for adults with metastatic colorectal cancer. Factors contributing to this growth include: Increasing Incidence of Cancer Disease. : refers to the rising number of people being diagnosed with cancer each year. Factors contributing to this trend include aging populations, lifestyle choices (like smoking and diet), environmental factors, and better detection methods. As more cases are identified, it highlights the growing need for effective cancer treatments and prevention strategies. Robust Approval of Oncology Drugs .: means that many new cancer medications are receiving strong support and approval from regulatory agencies, like the FDA. This is due to advancements in research and clinical trials that show these drugs are effective and safe for treating various types of cancer. As a result, patients have more treatment options available, which can improve outcomes in cancer care. Technological Advances in Cancer Treatments.:

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $196.4 billion Market Size Forecast $401.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Drug Type, Cancer Type, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Market drivers .

Increasing Incidence of Cancers .

Approval of Oncology Drugs .

Technological Advances in Cancer Treatments

This report on oncology pharmaceuticals addresses the following questions:

The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals was valued at $196.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $401.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2029.These include the increasing incidence of cancer disease, approval of oncology drugs, and technological advances in cancer treatments.The global oncology pharmaceuticals market is segmented based on drug types, cancer types, and regions.The targeted therapy segment will dominate the market in 2029.North America holds the highest share of the market.

Leading companies in the market include:



ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

LILLY

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

Other related reports include:

Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Tests: Global Market Outlook :

looks at the growing market for tests that can detect multiple types of cancer at once. These tests use advanced technology to analyze samples, such as blood, to identify cancer early. These tests offer convenience, faster results, and the potential for better patient outcomes.

Prevention and Treatment of Prostate Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets :

focuses on the methods and innovations used to prevent and treat prostate cancer. This includes new technologies such as advanced screenings, imaging tools, and targeted therapies.

