Transducers Direct Reveals Their High Performance, Extensively Programmable Universal Indicator And Digital Panel Meter

- Mark McDaniel, President of Transducers DirectCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transducers Direct, a global manufacturing leader of customized pressure transducers, pressure sensors, and industrial components announces the debut of their TDRO23 Universal Indicator . This innovative, versatile, and adaptable digital meter supports universal supply voltages, precise programmed to your specific needs, accommodates a diverse range of input signals, and is meticulously engineered to withstand harsh industrial environments."These new universal indicators offer precision, dependability, and extensive programmability for comprehensive data reporting and customizable alarm configurations," stated Mark McDaniel, President of Transducers Direct. "The exceptional versatility of these meters ensures their seamless integration into a wide array of applications where local indication is needed."The TDRO23 features a swift 1-minute setup time via the intuitive Transducers Direct Toolbox configuration software, making it accessible for both novice and expert engineers. With the demo mode feature one can test the indicator's performance and functionality prior to installation. In addition, there are no buttons on the meter, preventing program changes during installation or use.The meter is capable of being scaled to any engineering unit with universal voltage supply options and a variety of popular analog inputs shown on its large 0.8", 4-digit, super-bright, and brilliant LED display. Engineered with durability in mind, this meter complies with IP65 standards and has undergone rigorous testing for noise immunity, exceeding CE requirements, ensuring exceptional performance in demanding environments.Key features of the TDRO23 Universal Indicator and Digital Panel Meter include:. Universal Supply Voltage - Accepts 24-250V AC or 19.5-250V DC making it a truly universal unit suitable for use anywhere in the world.. Programmable - Completely field programmable, these meters can be tailored precisely to fit specific application requirements. Utilizing the USB Key, the meter can be programmed via a PC, with Windows 7 or above, through the USB connection. The advanced programming software streamlines the setup process, equipping you with all necessary tools to program and connect the meter according to your desired specifications, eliminating the need for a manual. The demo mode feature allows you to test and verify your protocols prior to installation.. Versatile - This meter accepts a variety of popular input signal types-thermocouple, RTD, NTC, Current, Voltage, NPN, PNP, and potentiometer inputs. The TDRO23 series meters are also available with optional relay outputs, perfect for alarming, and simple on/off control.. Robust - The ruggedized design was engineered for easy installation with the ability to withstand harsh industrial environments. With an IP65 sealed bezel and extensive testing of noise effects to and beyond CE requirements, the meter provides a tough, reliable, and formidable application solution.The TDRO23 Universal Indicator and Digital Meters are ready for immediate shipping through the Transducers Direct website. Comprehensive details regarding acceptable voltage ranges, programmable configurations, and input signal specifics are available on the product's dedicated webpage, along with an in-depth datasheet. Because of the extensive programmability of these indicators, Transducers Direct requests that interested parties call their technical team for bespoke configurations tailored to your performance needs. For further information, please visit .###About Transducers Direct:Since 1999, Transducers Direct is a premier global manufacturer of high-quality pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, and various industrial components that deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, we feature pressure and temperature sensor solutions for the end user, MRO, or high-volume OEM applications. With potentially eight million configurations across our product lines, we stock a comprehensive catalog of off-the-shelf products with same-day shipping. Our expert engineering team can customize your sensor to your specific requirements, at low volumes for testing, with the ability to scale. As an industry leader in wireless technology, our innovation team engineered the world's first Bluetooth and FCC certified wireless pressure transducer. Transducers Direct's commitment to innovation, research, design, complimentary technical support, and superior customer service serves as the foundation of our success, enabling us to deliver efficient, accurate, and reliable sensors on demand. Learn more at TransducersDirect. Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

