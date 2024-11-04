Skyalyne And KF Aerospace Sign Contract With Airbus To Acquire 19 H135 Aircraft For The Fact Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After a vigorous process, SkyAlyne selected the Airbus H135 helicopter for Advanced Rotary-Wing Training for the RCAF's Future Aircrew Training Program.

Based in Fort Erie, Ontario, Airbus Helicopters in Canada manufactures components for Airbus' global chains locally, creating jobs and driving economic growth in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace are pleased to jointly announce the successful signing of the purchase agreement with Airbus Helicopters in Canada to acquire 19 advanced Airbus H135 helicopters for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program.

The contract, executed by KF Aerospace on behalf of SkyAlyne for the FAcT program, secures production slots with aircraft deliveries beginning in mid-2026.

SkyAlyne is excited to partner with Airbus Helicopters on this important project. Based in Fort Erie, Ontario, Airbus Helicopters in Canada manufactures components for Airbus' global supply chains locally, creating jobs and driving economic growth in Canada. Additionally, the H135s being acquired by SkyAlyne for the RCAF will be completed in Canada at the Fort Erie facility.

The H135 is the ideal rotary wing training aircraft for the RCAF, with a well-earned reputation with global customers for performance, endurance, and cost-effective operations. Featuring twin-engines, Airbus' most advanced avionics, and versatile configurations, the H135 will be a cornerstone of the RCAF rotary-wing fleet for decades to come. The H135 is currently in use by 12 other militaries, including in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The 25-year FAcT program, awarded to SkyAlyne in spring 2024, is currently in a five-year transition period to become the sole Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF, as the three current separate RCAF training programs conclude, and their responsibilities are combined into FAcT. The FAcT program is overseen from a Joint Management Office at SkyAlyne's Ottawa headquarters, with three operational bases: Moose Jaw, SK, Southport, MB, and Winnipeg, MB.

When operational, Canada's H135 fleet will be operated jointly with the RCAF and based at 15 Wing's 3 Canadian Forces Flying Training School, located at Southport Aerospace Centre, in Southport, MB.

QUOTES

“SkyAlyne is excited at the successful conclusion of negotiations between our partners at KF Aerospace and Airbus Helicopters in Canada, and we extend our gratitude to everyone involved. Securing the Airbus H135 fleet for the RCAF is an important milestone for the FAcT program as it solidifies a core element of the program schedule. The selection of the state-of-the-art H135 from Airbus Helicopters contributes meaningfully to the Canadian economy and SkyAlyne is proud to be building a world-leading Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF while supporting Canadian jobs.”

“From the outset, we recognized the pivotal role that selecting the right aircraft would play in ensuring the long-term success of the FAcT program. With the Airbus H135, we're confident in a choice that meets both the RCAF's stringent training requirements for rotary-wing pilot training and our commitment to operational excellence. Partnering with Airbus Helicopters in Canada allows us not only to deliver a state-of-the-art training solution but also to bolster Canadian industry with local manufacturing and assembly. We look forward to receiving the H135s and advancing the FAcT program's mission to shape the future of Canadian military aviation training.”

“We are deeply honoured by SkyAlyne and the Royal Canadian Air Force's trust in selecting the H135 as the rotary-wing training platform for the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program. These aircraft will be the first Airbus helicopters to join the Canadian military fleet, which is a milestone achievement that reinforces our deep commitment to providing helicopters that save lives and protect citizens. This order is an important moment in our 40-year legacy of supporting Canadian customers with reliable, mission-ready aircraft that protect and serve Canada.”

SkyAlyne: The Future of Aircrew Training

SkyAlyne is the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force. SkyAlyne is a team of defence, training, simulation, and aviation industry experts assembled from across Canada, working to prepare the next generation of RCAF pilots and aircrew. SkyAlyne was formed in 2018 as a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace, two Canadian aviation, training, and defence leaders. The partnership was built to jointly answer the call for the Government of Canada's FAcT program. In 2023 SkyAlyne was named the preferred bidder, and in 2024, was officially contracted to partner with the RCAF and deliver the FAcT program.

KF Aerospace: We're all about the craft.

A truly Canadian success story, KF Aerospace was founded as Kelowna Flightcraft in 1970 by Barry Lapointe and has since evolved into a leading aerospace company and the largest commercial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider in Canada.

KF Aerospace excels in aircraft MRO, aerospace engineering, military aircrew training, air cargo operations and aircraft leasing. Industry-recognized for its skilled workforce, KF Aerospace is dedicated to innovative, on-time and cost-effective solutions.

KF Aerospace supports corporate, commercial, and military customers globally, including major aircraft manufacturers and airlines, and provides vital training and in-service support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

