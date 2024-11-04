Eleap & Enspyre Celebrate Back-To-Back Contract Wins With U.S. Department Of Labor For Accessible E-Learning Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eLeaP & Enspyre secured a second U.S. Department of (DOL) contract to develop accessible, Section 508-compliant e-learning for LearningLink.

- Corneilius Hill, CEO of EnspyreLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eLeaP, a leading provider of Management Systems (LMS), Performance Management Systems , and validated eQMS solutions, in partnership with Enspyre , is proud to announce the successful award of two consecutive contracts from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to provide Section 508-compliant content for the department's LearningLink platform.Following last year's groundbreaking collaboration to deliver accessible and standardized e-learning courses, eLeaP and Enspyre have once again secured the 508 content development contract, further enhancing the DOL's e-training capabilities.These contracts focus on making federal training materials accessible to all employees, including those with disabilities, by adhering to Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.“It's a great privilege to be able to develop new products for the 16,000+ employees at the Department of Labor that help them better serve the American people,“ said Corneilius Hill, CEO of Enspyre. Based in Chicago, IL, Enspyre Management Services has been a trusted provider of innovative technology and energy solutions, project management, and strategic consulting services since 2016.The previous contract saw the development of fully accessible e-learning courses, paving the way for a consistent, user-friendly experience across the LearningLink platform. This year's contract will build on that success, adding up to 40 additional compliant courses while continuing to refine and standardize the platform's look and feel.“We are thrilled to celebrate two consecutive contract wins with the Department of Labor,” said Don Weobong, President of eLeaP.“This achievement underscores our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality e-learning solutions and our dedication to supporting the DOL's mission of fostering inclusivity and learning opportunities for all.”The 508 contract renewal marks another step forward in eLeaP's partnership with Enspyre and the DOL, ensuring that all federal employees can access critical training materials without barriers. The contract will run for 12 months, with the potential for extension.For more information, please visit eLeaPSoftware.

