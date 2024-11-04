Hankook Tire Showcases Full Range, From Off-Road To Electric, At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Dynapro, all-new Weatherflex, and iON product lines will be featured throughout

- Laufenn, a brand by Hankook, will also be on display

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hankook Tire

returns to the annual SEMA Show this week, the premier annual trade show for aftermarket automotive manufacturers, to demonstrate its comprehensive range of offerings. Hankook's flagship products in the U.S. – Dynapro, for SUV and off-road vehicles, and iON, its full line of tires specifically designed for electric (EVs) – are again at center stage to show the diversity of the leading tiremaker's portfolio. In addition, Hankook's brand-new Weatherflex all-weather family will be on display for the first time, and the Laufenn brand, which offers both performance and value, will underscore the variety of options available for consumers.

Featured products and activations at Hankook's SEMA booth include:



Dynapro: Hankook's Dynapro tires will showcase on a wide range of vehicles from Hankook's partner, Donut Media , to underscore the off-road and SUV line's performance and reliability to drivers in a variety of driving conditions and scenarios. The full Dynapro line-up ranges from all-season highway tires such as Dynapro HT, to the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Dynapro XT for rugged terrain and Dynapro MT2 for the toughest, muddiest environments.



iON: Hankook's iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV tires will be displayed. The iON line is built with technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction, and the unique grip performance that EVs require.



Weatherflex: Hankook will also showcase its all-new Weatherflex GT tires at its booth. The Weatherflex GT tire is the first tire in Hankook's new Weatherflex line, an all-weather product that delivers year-round control and confidence, especially during harsher weather months and snowy road conditions. Backed by a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) rating, Hankook designed the Weatherflex GT to accommodate a variety of fitments from compact to full-size vehicle segments.

Laufenn: Aimed at drivers navigating a variety of lifestyle needs, Hankook Tire's Laufenn brand provides a well-rounded range of quality products, including S Fit AS, X Fit AT, and more.

"The SEMA Show is a unique opportunity to come together with leaders in the automotive aftermarket industry," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "We are thrilled to use this time to showcase the many faces of the Hankook brand, with each of our products unified around a premium technology focus. SEMA is an exciting event, and the ideal venue to experience the latest in Hankook's tire technology."

Hankook Tire will be located in the Silver Lot, Booth 84040 at SEMA Show, Las Vegas Convention Center, for the duration of the event (November 5-8, 2024).

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in

Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in

the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in

Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED