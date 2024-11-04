Sabre Hospitality Unveils Synxis Insights: A Game-Changing Data And Analytics Tool For Hoteliers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sabre Hospitality , a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR ), a leading software and provider that powers the global industry, today announced the launch of SynXis Insights, an advanced data and analytics tool designed to empower hoteliers with actionable insights to drive decision-making and optimize performance.

SynXis Insights simplifies decision-making by providing a holistic view of SynXis reservation data with ready-made visualizations and daily data updates. This modern approach gives property and chain-level administrators access to performance metrics, significantly reduces manual effort, and eliminates the need for individual hotels to rely on central chains to share this information. By putting data directly in the hands of hoteliers, SynXis Insights enables faster, more informed decision-making and the implementation of data-driven, revenue-generating strategies.

"The launch of SynXis Insights marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing our customers with better reporting and data," said Scott Wilson, President of Sabre Hospitality. "We are enabling our customers to make informed decisions that drive revenue and improve overall business performance."

SynXis Insights offers more than 15 filtering options, allowing users to compare data across previous years and focus on specific metrics such as bookings, room nights, revenue, or average daily rate (ADR). This flexibility ensures that hoteliers can tailor their analyses to meet their unique needs and objectives.

"SynXis Insights provides HotelREZ with easy-to-interpret data, helping us drive informed decision-making, enhancing our operational efficiency and customer understanding," said Jennifer Morgan, Director of Account Management, HotelREZ. "It is a welcome addition to our offering as we need information presented in a clear, concise way which we can easily digest and use for our strategic planning."

SynXis Insights, developed as part of Sabre's strategic innovation partnership with Google, utilizes Google Cloud's powerful data and analytics tools to provide visualizations of historical and forward-looking customer production from the SynXis platform. The tool integrates reservation data from SynXis Booking Engine, SynXis Voice Agent, Global Distribution System (GDS), and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) via Channel Connect, offering six detailed dashboards: Channel Performance, Lead Time Insights, Performance Overview, Rate/Room Performance, Time of Booking Insights, and Travel Agent Performance.

"We have invested significant time and resources into developing

SynXis Insights in direct response to our customers' needs," said Hannah Garcia, Director of Product Management at Sabre Hospitality. "Through extensive user interviews and rapid concept development, we created a tool that provides great insights while also providing the security, stability, and scalability our customers expect. Our early adopter group, which includes renowned brands like HotelREZ, Hard Rock Hotels, and COHO Res, has provided invaluable feedback, ensuring that SynXis Insights is a robust and effective solution for the hospitality industry."

As part of Sabre's vision for 2025 and beyond, SynXis Insights will add reporting for customers who use Sabre's GDS Media and Digital Marketing services, as well as enhanced reporting for SynXis Booking Engine. Further in the future, there are plans to integrate additional data sources and advanced analytic capabilities. This ongoing development underscores Sabre's dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry. By providing comprehensive data analytics and reporting tools, Sabre enables its customers to discover trends in business performance, optimize their distribution strategies, and boost revenue .

For more information about SynXis Insights and how it can transform your hotel operations, please visit the SynXis Insights page on our website.

