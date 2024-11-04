RHP Properties Partners With Adoptaclassroom To Support Sunnyside High School In Tucson, Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Sunnyside High School in Tucson, Arizona through AdoptAClassroom, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. This marks the sixteenth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program to support attended by residents of RHP communities, with a total of $160,000 donated to date.

Continue Reading

Approximately 140 students that attend

Sunnyside High School are residents of Country Club manufactured home community in Tucson and RHP Properties' contribution will enable teachers at the school to obtain vital classroom resources and provide them with tools to enrich learning experiences and address students' unique needs.

The donation marks the 16th school RHP Properties has adopted and a total of $160,000 donated to date to support schools

Post thi

"Our collaboration with

AdoptAClassroom has allowed us to make a meaningful investment in our schools - an essential step we believe is crucial to shaping the future," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Empowering students to realize their fullest potential ultimately builds a stronger, more resilient community overall and we are enthusiastic about our involvement in making it possible."

"We would like to thank RHP Properties for valuing the work that our teachers are doing with our students. Here at Sunnyside High School, we are more than just a school, we are a wider part of our community. This donation to our classroom signifies that our community feels the same way," said Principal Stephanie Ponce. "The donation will go directly to the teachers in the classroom and will impact the daily experience of our students. Thank you for valuing our work, our passion, and supporting our Blue Devils in our mission towards the expectation of excellence."



Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit

About

AdoptAClassroom

AdoptAClassroom believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school.

Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom has raised $73 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> .

SOURCE RHP Properties

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED