Kuwait Commerce Chamber Hails Tajikistan Deals As Turning Point In Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- A spate of bilateral deals Kuwait and Tajikistan have signed will be instrumental in paving the way for more growth in relations, the Chamber of Commerce and said on Monday, citing untapped potential for more cooperation.

Dating back to the early 1990s, relations between Kuwait and Dushanbe have grown in proximity thanks largely to "cultural and economic links," said a commerce chamber statement after a visit by a high-profile Tajik delegation led by President Emomali Rahmon, underlining the common "national visions" for development seen in the two countries.

For Kuwaiti investors, the Central Asian nation offers ample opportunities to explore, the statement underlined, citing the banking and telecommunication sectors as among the most flourishing in Kuwait, while the same fields could gain from more Kuwaiti investments in Dushanbe, it added.

The statement went on to say that the visiting Tajik officials heaped praise on the "exemplary" investment and commercial relations with Kuwait, emphasizing that Tajikistan promises investors a hassle-free experience through an array of simplified procedures, including an electronic travel authorization system for the nationals of more than 80 nations, it said. (end)

