SHIPLEY DO-NUTS RINGS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH ALL-NEW CANDY CANE LINEUP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Limited-time seasonal menu includes Candy Cane Crunch Donuts, Candy Cane Mocha

and Candy Cane Shake

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts , the iconic donut and kolache brand, has launched its first-ever limited-time holiday menu with four delicious, seasonal candy cane-inspired treats, available through Dec. 31 or while supplies last.

The new Candy Cane Crunch Donut comes in two festive varieties, Chocolate Iced and White Iced, featuring Shipley's classic, handmade fresh daily, hexagon-shaped yeast donut topped with sweet, crunchy candy cane bits. Pricing starts at $1.49.

Shipley Do-Nuts Candy Cane Menu Items

Continue Reading

Two all-new holiday beverages (starting at $4.99) will also be available at participating locations while supplies last:



Candy Cane Mocha Frappe - Dark chocolate and peppermint blended with rich coffee, finished with a creamy whipped topping and crushed candy cane. Candy Cane Shake - Creamy peppermint goodness finished with a whipped topping and crushed candy cane.

"There is no flavor more closely associated with the holiday season than peppermint, and our Candy Cane donuts, frappes and shakes offer a festive way to celebrate all season long," said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "At Shipley, we've worked to marry seasonal flavors with our freshly made donuts to create limited-time options that give our guests tasty new reasons to visit and treat themselves and their families, friends and co-workers."

Also on the menu for a limited time through the holiday season is the delicious, savory Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolache. The pastry is handmade in-house daily, stuffed with buttery scrambled egg, applewood-smoked bacon and melted American cheese and baked to golden perfection. Priced at just $3.49, the popular new kolache is available through Dec. 31.

The new limited-time holiday menu and Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolaches are available in-store or online at

for pickup or delivery.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 360 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on

Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®

2024 list and No. 1 in its category. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts . Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.



Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington,

SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000



SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED