Mcbeath Financial Group Welcomes Clark Purdy, CFP®, Chfc®, To Growing Wealth Management Team In Expanded Office

McBeath Group is pleased to announce the addition of Clark Purdy, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, to its wealth management team, highlighting the firm's commitment to expanding and enhancing its services to clients across the Bloomington-Normal community. Clark's strong background in financial planning and dedication to client-centered service make him a valuable addition as McBeath Financial Group continues to grow.

Clark Purdy, CFP®, ChFC®

Clark joins McBeath Financial Group with three years of experience in wealth management. He previously supported Financial Advisors nationwide in a role with a major insurance and financial corporation and gained further expertise working with advisors and clients at a local office of a national broker-dealer. In addition to his CFP® designation, Clark is also a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and he has passed the SIE, Series 7, Series 66, and Life & Health Insurance exams, reflecting his commitment to ongoing professional development. Clark's strengths in communication and his enthusiasm for financial technology align perfectly with McBeath Financial Group's values of collaborative, client-focused service.

"Clark brings exactly the kind of dedication and expertise that allows us to continually improve our service to clients," said Krista McBeath, founder of McBeath Financial Group. "His background and commitment to building strong client relationships make him a wonderful addition to our team. We're confident that Clark will help us advance our vision for client-centered financial planning."

Clark joins a talented team of professionals, including Julie Karstens, CFP® , Zack Brewer, CFP® , Lauren Dennewitz , Robert McBeath , and President Krista McBeath, ChFC® . This team-based approach ensures that clients benefit from a wide range of expertise, with advisors working together to provide comprehensive financial guidance tailored to each client's unique goals.

To accommodate this exciting growth, McBeath Financial Group recently expanded its office space, adding new client meeting rooms and service areas designed to enhance client experience and support future team members.

McBeath Financial Group provides comprehensive retirement planning, wealth management, and tax strategy services.

For more about McBeath Financial Group, visit mcbeathfinancial or email [email protected] .

Press Contact

Krista McBeath

309-808-2224

[email protected]



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM, and CFP® in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

SOURCE McBeath Financial Group

