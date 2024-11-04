Ashurst launches Middle East Risk Advisory business as it continues global expansion

(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Global law firm Ashurst today announces the continued expansion of its consultancy offering with the launch of Ashurst Risk Advisory in the Middle East. Ashurst is the first international law firm to offer Risk Advisory services in the region with dedicated teams of legal and consulting professionals working side by side.

With over nineteen years’ experience, Nisha Sanghani, will lead the new consultancy business. Serving as a complementary offering to Ashurst's core legal services, the Middle East branch of Ashurst Risk Advisory will specialise in risk management, corporate governance, and complex infrastructure and capital projects across a wide range of sectors.

Jamie Ng, Ashurst's Global Clients & Markets Partner and Global Co-Head of Ashurst Advance & Consulting, said: "Our clients' evolving needs are at the heart of our expansion of Risk Advisory into the Middle East. We understand that the landscape of risk is ever-changing, and this expansion reflects our commitment to anticipate these shifts, offering comprehensive support and mirroring the successes of our well-established consulting business in the UK and Australia. We are passionate about bringing global talent to the Middle East to support the region with the diverse perspectives and experiences from world-class professionals. By extending the reach of our integrated legal and consulting solutions and pushing the boundaries of traditional legal services, we are supporting our clients in managing risk, driving change, and building a sustainable future."

Reflecting on the impact of Ashurst’s Middle East Risk Advisory offering, David Charlier, Middle East Managing Partner, added: "Our clients in the Middle East have ambitious plans and require trusted advisors to help them to achieve their goals. Where traditional law firms focus on providing legal services, we also bring a breadth and depth of commercial and operational expertise to advise clients on the best way to implement and operationalise the advice. Our Middle East expansion will help our clients outpace change."

Nisha Sanghani, Head of Risk Advisory Middle East, said: " As the Middle East enters an exciting new era characterised by boundless ambitions and a prosperous future, we are thrilled to be expanding our risk advisory business into the Middle East. In the context of a pioneering vision to deliver economic, social and cultural transformation, the Middle East is at an exciting crossroads where the best of tradition and modernity will bolster the region as a global leader. Rich in resources and bustling in potential, there are exciting opportunities in new industries, technological advancements and expansion of capital markets. As the first international firm located in the Middle East with dedicated teams of legal and consulting professionals working side by side, Ashurst brings together a 200-year international reputation with the technical expertise and critical thinking designed to support and empower our clients as they each play a vital role in the diversification and future growth of the economy".

Originally established in 2020, Ashurst Risk Advisory has grown exponentially, reflecting client demand. Today, Risk Advisory comprises a multi-disciplinary team of over 100 people across the globe and is one of fastest growing parts of the firm. The team provides clients with strategic advice and guidance across key business initiatives and challenges.





