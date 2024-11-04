Israeli forces storm health center in southern Lebanon, killing 2

(MENAFN) Israeli forces recently struck a health center in the town of Bazouriye, located in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two paramedics, as reported by the Lebanese Health on Sunday. The ministry described the incident as an attack by the "Israeli enemy," which targeted a facility affiliated with the Islamic Health Association in the area. This incident has contributed to a troubling trend, with the death toll in the health sector of Lebanon rising to 180, alongside 294 reported injuries since the onset of the Israeli military actions.



Since late September, Israel has intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon, focusing on what it alleges are Hezbollah positions. This escalation marks a significant increase in hostilities, evolving from a year-long cycle of cross-border skirmishes to a more aggressive campaign following Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. The ongoing conflict has brought severe repercussions for both military and civilian infrastructures, particularly impacting health facilities which are critical during such crises.



Lebanese health authorities have reported staggering casualties from the Israeli bombardments, with nearly 3,000 individuals killed and over 13,300 injured as a direct result of the attacks that began in October 2023. The toll highlights the devastating impact of the conflict on the civilian population, as health services struggle to cope with the influx of casualties. The situation is exacerbated by the targeting of medical personnel and facilities, which are essential for providing care during such emergencies.



In a significant escalation of the conflict, Israel launched a military incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1 of this year. This move has further complicated the situation, raising concerns about the potential for a wider regional conflict. The combination of airstrikes and ground operations signifies a marked intensification of hostilities, with grave implications for the already vulnerable civilian population in the region. As the violence continues, calls for a ceasefire and a return to diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict are growing louder.

