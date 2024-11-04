COVE COMMUNITIES POISED FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Announces Appointment of Veteran Commercial Executive

as New Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Communities announced today that the organization appointed James R. Goldman as Chief Executive Officer on September 29, 2024. Mr. Goldman joins Cove with more than 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate and expertise in niche real estate sectors including manufactured communities.

Cove's new Chief Executive Officer, James ("Jim") R. Goldman.

Most recently, Mr. Goldman served as Chief Executive Officer of Goldman & Company, a real estate advisory company serving family offices, institutional investors, and real estate owner/

operators in the manufactured housing community, RV resort, marina, and parking sectors. From 2003 until mid-2018, Mr. Goldman served as Vice Chair (since 2009) and Chief Investment Officer of Green Courte Partners. Green Courte's portfolio company in the manufactured housing community sector, American Land Lease, owned 59 communities with over 19,000 home sites when it combined with Sun Communities in 2014.

"At the conclusion of an extensive search process, we are extremely excited for Jim to join the Cove Leadership team as Chief Executive Officer. Jim's extensive experience within the manufactured housing community sector, combined with his

acquisitions, operations, capital markets, and strategic planning expertise, will be greatly valued as Cove positions itself for future internal and external growth," said Murray McCabe, Managing Partner of Montgomery Street Partners ("MSP"). MSP is Cove's General Partner.

Prior to his career in real estate private equity, Mr. Goldman served as an investment banker with Alex. Brown & Sons, PaineWebber, and others; a corporate & securities and tax attorney with Piper & Marbury (now DLA Piper); and a certified public accountant with Ernst & Whinney (now Ernst & Young).

Mr. Goldman attended the University of Virginia, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Old Dominion University, and earned a Juris Doctor from William & Mary Law School.



Cove was founded in 2017 to acquire and operate a best-in-class portfolio of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts. Since its founding, Cove has aggregated a portfolio comprised of 38 properties with over 13,000 sites in the United States and Canada.

